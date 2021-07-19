Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Aberdeen’s in-form Euro opponents BK Hacken extend league winning run to four games

By Sean Wallace
July 19, 2021, 10:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Bravida Arena, home of BK Hacken, in Gothenburg.
The Bravida Arena, home of BK Hacken, in Gothenburg.

Aberdeen’s Euro opponents BK Hacken extended their league winning streak to four games with a 1-0 away defeat of IFK Norrkoping.

The Swedish side will face the Dons at Pittodrie in the Uefa Europa Conference League on Thursday in hot form, having racked up another win in the Allsvenskan.

BK Hacken were rock-bottom of the Swedish top flight when Aberdeen landed the Gothenburg outfit in the draw for the second qualifying round.

They had won their final game before the Swedish summer break, when they changed manager, appointing former Norway national boss Per-Mathias Hogmo.

Since his arrival, Hogmo has engineered a major revival in fortunes with BK Hacken winning three Allvenskan games to jump up to eighth in the table.

BK Hacken’s recent form indicates the Swedish side will be a far tougher proposition than their previous league position may have indicated.

Debut for former Torino midfielder

Recent signing Samuel Gustafson also made his BK Hacken debut in the win at IFK Norrkoping.

The 26-year-old former Swedish U21 international midfielder was signed from Italian side Cremonese last week, having spent three seasons at Serie A side Torino.

Gustafson, who was introduced as a second half substitute, is in contention to start against Aberdeen at Pittodrie where there will be 5,665 supporters.

The win at IFK Norrkoping also marked the return of Swedish international attacking midfielder Delaho Irandust from injury.

Irnandust was introduced as a substitute in the 67th minute and scored the only goal of the game four minutes later with a sensational strike.

Having adopted a 4-3-3 formation in his previous games, manager Hogmo switched to a 4-4-2 set-up for the trip to IFK Norrkoping.

The two strikers were Leo Bengtsson and Ali Youssef, who had netted in each of the last two games.

Swedish international striker Alexander Jeremejeff dropped to the bench.

BK Hacken struggled to impose their presence in the first half, although winger Patrik Walemark hit the post.

In the second half, returning attacking midfielder Irandust picked up a pass from Gustav Berggren in midfield before driving towards the edge of the penalty area.

He then fired a superb left-footed 20-yard rocket beyond the keeper.

In injury time, Swedish international full-back Martin Olsson picked up two quick-fire yellow cards within a minute and was dismissed.

Hogmo confident of squad strength

Manager Hogmo was delighted to have Irandust back and available to face Aberdeen.

Hogmo said: “Every fight has its challenge and its opportunities.

“Now we have got three players back in Leo (Bengtsson), Daleho (Irandust) and Benie (Traore) and in addition Samuel (Gustafson) has joined the squad.

“This means that we have more opportunities in the starting eleven, but also to make changes during the match.

“We are now entering a phase with five matches in two weeks, so it is positive that we have a broad squad.”

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.