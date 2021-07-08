Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas scores on debut as Aberdeen draw with Inverness Caley Thistle

By Sean Wallace
July 8, 2021, 4:07 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at Cormack Park as the Dons prepare for the Euro tie with BK Hacken.
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas at Cormack Park as the Dons prepare for the Euro tie with BK Hacken.

Summer signing Jay Emmanuel-Thomas netted on his Aberdeen debut in a 1-1 friendly draw with Inverness Caley Thistle at Cormack Park.

The 30-year-old striker quickly opened his account for the Reds having signed a two-year deal at Pittodrie during the summer transfer window.

The draw with the Highlanders was the first friendly of Aberdeen’s pre-season as  manager Stephen Glass prepares the Dons for the Uefa Europa Conference League clash with Swedish side BK Hacken on Thursday July 22.

United States international striker Christian Ramirez also made his Dons debut, playing the second half.

Ramirez linked up well with winger Jonny Hayes and had a shot saved, one deflected wide and another flash just wide of goal.

New signings Scott Brown and Jack Gurr also made their debuts.

Jay-Emmanuel Thomas was on target in the Dons first pre-season friendly.

Inverness Caley Thistle went ahead mid way through the first half via Shane Sutherland.

However Emmanuel-Thomas met a Niall McGinn corner near the half hour mark and fired in from 15 yards for his first Dons goal.

Aberdeen will also play Reading and St Johnstone next week at Cormack Park with both games scheduled for Friday July 16.

All Aberdeen’s pre-season friendlies are at Cormack Park and behind closed doors.

New Aberdeen signing Christian Hernandez (R) made his debut in the second half.

Aberdeen First Half Team: Joe Lewis, Ross McCrorie, Andy Considine, Scott Brown, Niall McGinn, Jay Emmaunel-Thomas, Connor McLennan, Lewis Ferguson, Calvin Ramsay, Kieran Ngwenya, Matty Kennedy.

Aberdeen Second Half Team: Gary Woods, Ross McCrorie, Andy Considine, Jack MacKenzie, Christian Ramirez, Ryan Hedges, Dylan McGeouch, Funso Ojo, Jonny Hayes, Jack Gurr, Dean Campbell.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.