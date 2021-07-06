Willie Miller: Let’s hope Aberdeen Women can push on again, and England v Italy Euro 2020 final would be mouthwatering

Aberdeen Women lifted the SWPL2 trophy in front of the great and the good at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

Promotion back to the top-flight is a reward for the concerted effort made by everyone involved since the team became part of the Dons proper three years ago.

Now it’s mission accomplished, I’m sure the players and coaching staff – as well as the Aberdeen board – will be determined not to stand still.

Like in the men’s game, the budgets of full-time SWPL1 outfits like Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City, could be prohibitive to what Emma Hunter’s part-time side can hope to achieve when the new campaign begins in just a few weeks’ time.

The latter outfit, until recently managed by ex-Aberdeen striker Scott Booth, have dominated the domestic game in recent years, although it looks like all three will be gunning for the title next term.

However, the Dons Women’s aim needs to be to cement their top division place, get as close as they can to those sides and show they are good enough to mix it.

Aberdeen Women have made clear progress in last two campaigns with consecutive promotions and it’s great to see them be successful – let’s hope they can keep pushing and earn even more success.

Looks like it could be an England v Italy showdown for Euros silverware

We’ve reached the semi-finals of Euro 2020 and I must say England look confident.

Gareth Southgate’s men seem to be clear in what they’re doing and they’ve been clinical in the two knockout wins over Germany at Wembley and then Saturday’s rout of Ukraine in Rome.

They don’t seem to be daunted by the weight of expectation which has harmed the chances of previous English teams at major tournaments.

Southgate is a good operator and has shown his way to be the right way, despite earlier questions over his cautious tactics and selections.

The likes of Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling had been questioned at points over their performances, as had the strength of their midfield and defence, but the critics of those have also been silenced.

While Scotland could be accused of not making the most of their two games at Hampden at the Euros, England have made the most of playing all but one of their matches on home turf.

They’ll certainly smell the chance of a final at Wembley – the site of their 1966 World Cup triumph – now as well.

The biggest threat to England remaining is Roberto Mancini’s supreme Italy side.

If they can get past Spain tonight and England beat Denmark, Sunday’s final will be mouthwatering.