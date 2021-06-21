Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass targeting more summer signings after landing right-back Jack Gurr

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is ready to ramp up his squad rebuild even further by securing more new signings for the upcoming campaign.

Glass has added Atlanta United right-back Jack Gurr,25, on a one-year deal to take his summer signing spree to six players.

He will not stop there in his Aberdeen restructure.

The Reds gaffer had already landed Scott Brown (Celtic), Jay Emmanuel-Thomas (Livingston), Gary Woods (Oldham), Teddy Jenks (Brighton, loan) and will officially sign Scotland defender Declan Gallagher (Motherwell) after Euro 2020.

However, the Pittodrie gaffer insists he is far from finished with his Pittodrie rebuild as he prepares for the Uefa Conference League clash with BK Hacken on July 22.

Glass intends to bring in more additions with Houston Dynamo striker Christian Ramirez top of his wish list.

Aberdeen have already thrashed out a fee with Major League Soccer for the 30-year-old and have also agreed terms with Ramirez on a move to Pittodrie.

The final hurdle is securing a work permit for the twice-capped US striker, although the Reds are confident that can be achieved.

As he builds his team, Glass insists his summer revamp will be quality over quantity.

On more new signings, Glass said: “We are still looking to add.

“You see teams adding to their group now, but it shouldn’t be forgotten that we had earlier added Scott, Declan, Jay and Teddy.

“That is four additions, so we have done a good amount of business so far.

“We are still looking to add.”

The Dons boss met up with the Dons squad on Monday for the first day of pre-season training as they began preparations for the Uefa Conference League second qualifying round clash with BK Hacken of Sweden.

New signings Brown, Emmanuel-Thomas and Gallagher are all established Premiership players with a strong pedigree.

Woods was on loan at Aberdeen last season from Oldham and played in the final games of the season due to a rib injury suffered by No.1 choice keeper Joe Lewis.

Former England U17 international Jenks is a relative unknown quantity as the 19-year-old arrives on loan from Brighton, having made just two substitute appearances in the League Cup for the Premier League Seagulls.

Glass has managed Gurr previously

New addition Gurr has spent the last seven years playing in the United States, but Glass is well aware of his attributes, having managed him at Atlanta United 2.

Glass said: “Having worked with Jack for almost two years, I know exactly the type of player we are getting, and he will be a good addition to the group.

“Jack is an attacking full-back who understands exactly how we want to play.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the contribution he can make to our campaign this season.”

United States international striker Ramirez has edged closer to a Pittodrie switch from Houston Dynamo.

Glass has also held talks with centre-back Clark Robertson, who is now a free agent as his contract with Rotherham has expired.

Former Don Robertson has spoken with Israel top-flight side Hapoel Jerusalem and Portsmouth.

Turnover in players needed for new season

Having inherited a squad that under-performed for large spells of last season, Glass believes it was important there was a significant turnover in players during the summer.

Exiting Pittodrie at the end of last season were defenders Shay Logan, Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban and Greg Leigh, who were not offered new contracts.

Glass had been keen on resigning striker Bruce Anderson, who had spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Hamilton.

However, Anderson, who was out of contract at Pittodrie in the summer, opted to sign on at Livingston.

Loan players Florian Kamberi (St Gallen), Fraser Hornby (Stade de Reims) and Callum Hendry (St Johnstone) also left at the end of the season.

During the close season, the Dons also rejected an offer of £2 million from Premier League-bound Watford for midfielder Lewis Ferguson.

Scotland U21 international Ferguson subsequently slapped in a written transfer request, but Glass still sees him as key to his squad rebuild going forward.

The Dons manager has confirmed he is not actively looking to sell Ferguson in the summer window – but admits he could move on if a club tables an offer agreeable to the Pittodrie board.

Glass said: “I think there will be enough of a turnover of people in the building and it was important that that happened.

“It is vitally important the right personnel and the right quality of player comes in.

“In terms of numbers, we could have added another 5, 6 or 10 players.

“But we want to make sure we get the right players in who are going to help us.

“That is important.”