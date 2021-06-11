Joe Harper: Scott Brown is the man to help bring trophies to Aberdeen – but will Christian Ramirez bring the goals?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Scott Brown is the man to help bring trophies to Aberdeen – but will Christian Ramirez bring the goals?

By Scott Brown
June 11, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Scott Brown wants to win trophies with Aberdeen

Scott Brown has expressed his desire to win trophies at Aberdeen and he could be pivotal if the Dons are to win silverware next term.

The 35-year-old is a winner through and through and that’s why he was brought to Pittodrie.

Brown will come with high standards in terms of what he expects from the Dons.

He’s proven himself in Scotland over a period of many years and it’s clear he still has the hunger to have success.

I’m thrilled that he will playing for the Reds next season.

As a club, Aberdeen should always be looking to win silverware and Brown having that ambition is a good thing.

Brown will win over Pittodrie faithful

It’s worth remembering as well that it would have been easy for Brown to stay with Celtic.

He had the chance to remain at Parkhead, but wanted a new challenge.

He’s also come to a club where the supporters hated him because he was part of a Hoops side that stopped Aberdeen having a lot more success.

But it’s clear Brown is determined to win over the Red Army and I think he’ll do that very quickly.

His attitude has always been excellent and his record when it comes to winning trophies speaks for itself.

Hopefully Brown can add to his medal haul at Aberdeen.

I’ve been studying Christian Ramirez – and he could be what Dons need

Meanwhile, I’m also hopeful Christian Ramirez can solve Aberdeen’s goal problem.

The Dons have agreed a deal with the MLS to sign the Houston Dynamo striker.

However, the Reds still need to secure a work permit for the American, which could prove problematic.

I’ve been trying to do my research on the 30-year-old and, from the footage I’ve seen, he looks like could be a very good addition.

Christian Ramirez.

Ramirez’s goal record across his career is pretty good and Stephen Glass and Allan Russell feel he can deliver for the Dons.

If his signing can be completed, I look forward to seeing Ramirez in action.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.