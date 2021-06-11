Joe Harper: Scott Brown is the man to help bring trophies to Aberdeen – but will Christian Ramirez bring the goals?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scott Brown has expressed his desire to win trophies at Aberdeen and he could be pivotal if the Dons are to win silverware next term.

The 35-year-old is a winner through and through and that’s why he was brought to Pittodrie.

Brown will come with high standards in terms of what he expects from the Dons.

He’s proven himself in Scotland over a period of many years and it’s clear he still has the hunger to have success.

I’m thrilled that he will playing for the Reds next season.

As a club, Aberdeen should always be looking to win silverware and Brown having that ambition is a good thing.

Brown will win over Pittodrie faithful

It’s worth remembering as well that it would have been easy for Brown to stay with Celtic.

He had the chance to remain at Parkhead, but wanted a new challenge.

He’s also come to a club where the supporters hated him because he was part of a Hoops side that stopped Aberdeen having a lot more success.

But it’s clear Brown is determined to win over the Red Army and I think he’ll do that very quickly.

His attitude has always been excellent and his record when it comes to winning trophies speaks for itself.

Hopefully Brown can add to his medal haul at Aberdeen.

I’ve been studying Christian Ramirez – and he could be what Dons need

Meanwhile, I’m also hopeful Christian Ramirez can solve Aberdeen’s goal problem.

The Dons have agreed a deal with the MLS to sign the Houston Dynamo striker.

However, the Reds still need to secure a work permit for the American, which could prove problematic.

I’ve been trying to do my research on the 30-year-old and, from the footage I’ve seen, he looks like could be a very good addition.

Ramirez’s goal record across his career is pretty good and Stephen Glass and Allan Russell feel he can deliver for the Dons.

If his signing can be completed, I look forward to seeing Ramirez in action.