Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home

Fundraiser visits Aberdeen and Cove Rangers in bid to visit all 42 grounds in Scotland for Alzheimer’s charity

By Sean Wallace
May 23, 2021, 5:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Eddie McCluskey, left, who is visiting every Scottish football ground for an Alzheimer's charity, met up with former Aberdeen defender Willie Garner at Pittodrie.
Eddie McCluskey, left, who is visiting every Scottish football ground for an Alzheimer's charity, met up with former Aberdeen defender Willie Garner at Pittodrie.

Family tragedy brought forward a mission to visit all 42 senior Scottish grounds for Eddie McCluskey who stopped by Aberdeen and Cove Rangers on a recent charity fundraiser.

Eddie, 59, visited Pittodrie with Dons legend Willie Garner before pitching up at Cove’s Balmoral Stadium in his bid to raise cash for Alzheimer Scotland.

He has set up a Justgiving page to raise funds for a charity that is very close to his heart having lost family members  to the disease.

Eddie said: “I wanted to do this anyway when I retired.

“Then I had a wee lightbulb moment one night when I thought why don’t I do this for Alzheimer’s as it is close to my heart.

“I have lost two aunts, an uncle, two sisters and a brother to it.

“The latest was my aunt in February this year.

“This is for them and for everyone affected by this illness.”

Former Aberdeen defender Willie Garner, left, met up with Eddie McCluskey at Pittodrie during his charity fundraiser.

Pittodrie great Garner, who won the 1980 league title with Aberdeen under Sir Alex Ferguson, is Eddie’s friend and visited Pittodrie and the Balmoral Stadium with him.

Eddie is set to go one better than the 42 senior grounds as he also visited Highland League champions Brora Rangers – just in case they were promoted to League 2 via the pyramid play-offs.

Brora lost out to Kelty Hearts in the play-offs.

He said: “I did all the North clubs and they were all very welcoming.

“Willie (Garner) has been so supportive since I decided to star this.

“I started at Brora just in case.

“I am glad I went up to Brora because I got a great welcome and it is such a lovely place.

“Brora gave me a club jersey so it was a great start.

“I started at Brora then went to Ross County, Inverness Caley Thistle, Elgin City, Aberdeen and Cove Rangers who were all very welcoming.”

Aberdeen legend Willie Garner, left, and Eddie McCluskey whilst visiting Pittodrie.

Eddie then travelled to Arbroath’s Gayfield Park where he met Amanda Kopel, the wife of late Dundee United star Frank Kopel, who died aged 65 suffering from vascular dementia.

She has campaigned for more than a decade to highlight the dangers and long term health ramifications of footballers heading heavy balls.

Eddie, who lives in Motherwell, said: “Amanda has been brilliant.

“She sadly lost Frank to it and she has been encouraging me.

“I thought why not do something to try to raise funds for Alzheimer’s and try to make people more aware.

“People have maybe heard of it but if they are not affected by it they are not thnking about it- that is human nature.

“It is to make people more aware of how terrible this illness is and the affect it has on people and their families.”

 

 

 

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.