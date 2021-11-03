Joe Lewis praises Aberdeen skipper Scott Brown for bringing defensive calmness amidst injury crisis

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis insists captain Scott Brown has brought a defensive calmness and confidence amidst an injury crisis.

The 36-year-old midfielder has moved into a centre-back role after the Dons’ back-line was decimated by injuries.

Skipper Brown has played at the heart of defence in an unbeaten run against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs that has re-ignited the season.

Lewis admits he never pictured Brown in at centre-back but has praised the veteran for excelling in that role.

Brown looks set to start in the heart of a three centre-half back-line against Motherwell on Saturday as the Dons’ defensive injury woes continue.

Lewis said: “Scott’s experience and presence in that defensive unit has certainly helped.

“He brings a calmness and confidence on the ball when needed.

“I never really pictured him as a centre-half to be honest but he has been great in that role.

“Scott has sunk into that position and will get on the ball there.

“He wants the ball and will dictate the way we will play.”

The answer to the Dons’ defensive crisis

Brown has been dropped into the centre-back role because Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has five defenders out injured.

Scotland international Declan Gallagher (hamstring) and right-back Calvin Ramsay (thigh) both picked up injuries in the first half of the 1-0 defeat of Hibs and will be out until after the upcoming international break.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie is also sidelined until after the international break with an ankle injury that has ruled him out of the last three games.

Scotland international centre-back Andy Considine is out until the new year following surgery in August on cruciate ligament damage.

Fellow Scotland international centre-back Mikey Devlin has been a long term injury absentee and has yet to feature this season.

Devlin recently stepped up his rehabilitation from an ankle injury by returning to training on grass but a return to action is not imminent.

Brown played the first half of the 2-1 defeat of Hearts at the centre of a back three then moved into midfield when boss Glass switched to a four man rearguard at half-time.

Lewis said: “Scott reads the game brilliantly and you see that when he played midfield and also when he is a centre-half in a back three.

“He is very good in the air and still competes in the air.”

Lewis’ strong return after being dropped

Following two games out of the team Lewis’ return to the starting line-up has coincided with the the resurgence in form.

Following a dip in form the 34-year old stopper was dropped to the bench for the 2-1 loss to Celtic in October with Gary Woods taking his place.

It was the first time since signing for Aberdeen in summer 2016 Lewis had not started a game he had been fit and available for.

Lewis also missed the 2-1 loss to bottom club Dundee as Aberdeen’s winless run extended to 10 games.

The experienced keeper recently said the time out of the staring XI allowed him the opportunity and space for self-assessment in a bid to regain his top form.

On his return the Reds secured a clean sheet in beating Hibs 1-0 at Pittodrie – despite Lewis suffering a head knock in a collision with team-mate Ross McCrorie that required stitches to his nose after full-time.

It was the first time in 14 games the Reds had registered a shut-out.

That win was the catalyst for a memorable week where Aberdeen drew 2-2 at league leaders Rangers and beat Hearts 2-1.

‘It’s important you do keep grounded’

Having recently emerged from the club’s worst run of form since 2010 Lewis admits the feel good factor has returned at Pittodrie – but refuses to get carried away.

Lewis said: “Three games in a week mean you don’t spend a lot of time on the training pitch but there’s definitely a better feel about the place.

“Whenever you win a game you feel better in yourself.

“But we just try and keep a lid on things and not get too carried away.

“While it’s been positive we want to build on that and build confidence, it’s important you do keep grounded.”

Give the fans something to shout about

Aberdeen will bid to continue the positive momentum when facing Motherwell at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Whilst the Dons are on the up the Steelmen have taken just one point from their last five Premiership games and are reeling after a 6-1 home loss to Rangers at the weekend.

Pittodrie was rocking as Aberdeen ended Hearts’ unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign at the weekend and Lewis wants another memorable atmosphere.

However, he accepts the Dons also have to give the Red Army something to shout about on Saturday.

Lewis said: “It’s down to the players to lift the supporters and create an atmosphere themselves.

“We need to give the supporters something to shout about, get them on the edge of their seats.

“It’s not just going to happen. There will be an excellent atmosphere and even more so if we can put in a strong performance.”