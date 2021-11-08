Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen fan view: Failure to turn possession into points is a worrying trend but defensive lapses can be fixed

By Chris Crighton
November 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 11:48 am
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges (left) battles with Motherwell's Nathan McGinley during the 2-0 loss.
Aberdeen's Ryan Hedges (left) battles with Motherwell's Nathan McGinley during the 2-0 loss.

Aberdeen’s defensive barrier continues to display so many holes that it warrants the attention of a plasterer.

It may have been some years since Kevin van Veen hung up his trowel, but he has found gainful employment this autumn filling the gaps in the Dons’ rearguard.

Four times in two matches have Motherwell managed to find excessive space to convert crosses into Aberdeen’s box: three finished by the former tradesman, the other provided by him.

Since he opened his account 12 minutes into their league starter against Hibs, all of van Veen’s four goal contributions have come in this fixture. The Dutchman is certainly an interesting player and a difficult one to handle, but Aberdeen appear to find it far harder than anyone else.

And that is not the only worrying trend continued by the Dons this weekend. Saturday’s was the sixth match this season in which they have recorded at least two-thirds of possession, from which they have recorded five defeats and a single draw. Those numbers are extraordinary, bordering on inexplicable.

Taken together, though, each of the two explains the other. They look entirely comfortable against opposition which plays on similar terms – as a mirror of itself, the Aberdeen side has an innate understanding of what is likely to be coming at it – but when faced with teams seeking to quickly exploit rare possession with the fast, high ball into their box they collapse into panic and chaos.

That is not unfixable – especially with the vast experience among this squad – so long as it is recognised as a problem.

If this is written off as a bad day at the office, rather than a reversion to early-season habits, then the positive results gained in the previous three matches will serve only to paper over the cracks, rather than plastering them up.

