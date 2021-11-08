‘Stop playing four midfielders at the back’ – Aberdeen fans have their say on Motherwell defeat

Aberdeen went into the international break on a low note after a frustrating 2-0 home defeat against Motherwell.

There was a sense of optimism around Pittodrie following the morale-boosting victories against Hibernian and Hearts with a spirited 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox sandwiched in between.

But two Kevin van Veen goals in the space of seven minutes gave the Steelmen a second 2-0 win against the Dons this season.

Unsurprisingly, the Aberdeen support were disappointed with another poor defensive showing with the Dons finishing the day in seventh spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Sam Taylor tweeted: “Rotten. Glass needs to just focus on being able to defend for the next two weeks as it’s getting worse every week with the goals we lose. Stop playing four midfielders at the back as it doesn’t work.”

William Masson felt the Dons were naive in their approach against the Fir Park side.

He wrote: “This was always going to be tricky match, especially after our mini revival, and so it proved.

“Motherwell came with a plan to frustrate, executed it perfectly and took their chances.

“Not for the first time this season we’ve lacked sharpness in both boxes. We’ll play a lot of games like this over the course of a season and we never seem to be streetwise enough to handle a team set up as Motherwell were today.”

Ian Matthews believes bolstering the Dons rearguard should be the priority when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

He wrote: “Our paper thin defence returns! Don’t think Bates won a header all day, and once again every shot on target is a goal. Does Lewis know he is allowed to save the odd shot? Need two central defenders and a keeper in January.”

Aberdeen had 18 attempts on goal, while Motherwell only had two – but scored with them both.

Scott Wilkinson believes the 2-0 defeat was a freak outcome and urged Dons fans to remain upbeat.

He wrote: “That was sore to watch. We did everything but score.

“At half time I had a horrible feeling this game wasn’t going to go our way.

“Motherwell are brutal. Their 9-1 formation is infuriating. It’s gutting to have lost that game, but no blame can be laid at the team or management.

“This was a crazy outcome. We pick ourselves up and we go again. Keep the belief.”

Phil Grant felt the Dons were “calamitous in defence and offered nothing in an attacking sense” while Alan Moffat was frustrated that on-loan Wolves winger Austin Samuels was left on the bench.

David Cobb feels Aberdeen need a better game plan against teams who are content to sit back and defend at Pittodrie.

He wrote: “Hibs, Rangers and Hearts played to win. Motherwell came to frustrate us and denied us space, and it worked. Teams will come to frustrate us so need to learn to break them down.”