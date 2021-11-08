‘Stop playing four midfielders at the back’ – Aberdeen fans have their say on Motherwell defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

‘Stop playing four midfielders at the back’ – Aberdeen fans have their say on Motherwell defeat

By Danny Law
November 8, 2021, 6:00 am
Motherwell's Kevin van veen celebrates his second goal against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
Motherwell's Kevin van veen celebrates his second goal against Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

Aberdeen went into the international break on a low note after a frustrating 2-0 home defeat against Motherwell.

There was a sense of optimism around Pittodrie following the morale-boosting victories against Hibernian and Hearts with a spirited 2-2 draw against Rangers at Ibrox sandwiched in between.

But two Kevin van Veen goals in the space of seven minutes gave the Steelmen a second 2-0 win against the Dons this season.

Unsurprisingly, the Aberdeen support were disappointed with another poor defensive showing with the Dons finishing the day in seventh spot in the Scottish Premiership.

Sam Taylor tweeted:  “Rotten. Glass needs to just focus on being able to defend for the next two weeks as it’s getting worse every week with the goals we lose. Stop playing four midfielders at the back as it doesn’t work.”

William Masson felt the Dons were naive in their approach against the Fir Park side.

He wrote: “This was always going to be tricky match, especially after our mini revival, and so it proved.

“Motherwell came with a plan to frustrate, executed it perfectly and took their chances.

“Not for the first time this season we’ve lacked sharpness in both boxes. We’ll play a lot of games like this over the course of a season and we never seem to be streetwise enough to handle a team set up as Motherwell were today.”

Ian Matthews believes bolstering the Dons rearguard should be the priority when the transfer window reopens in the new year.

He wrote: “Our paper thin defence returns! Don’t think Bates won a header all day, and once again every shot on target is a goal. Does Lewis know he is allowed to save the odd shot? Need two central defenders and a keeper in January.”

Aberdeen had 18 attempts on goal, while Motherwell only had two – but scored with them both.

Scott Wilkinson believes the 2-0 defeat was a freak outcome and urged Dons fans to remain upbeat.

He wrote: “That was sore to watch. We did everything but score.

“At half time I had a horrible feeling this game wasn’t going to go our way.

“Motherwell are brutal. Their 9-1 formation is infuriating. It’s gutting to have lost that game, but no blame can be laid at the team or management.

“This was a crazy outcome. We pick ourselves up and we go again. Keep the belief.”

Phil Grant felt the Dons were “calamitous in defence and offered nothing in an attacking sense” while Alan Moffat was frustrated that on-loan Wolves winger Austin Samuels was left on the bench.

David Cobb feels Aberdeen need a better game plan against teams who are content to sit back and defend at Pittodrie.

He wrote: “Hibs, Rangers and Hearts played to win. Motherwell came to frustrate us and denied us space, and it worked. Teams will come to frustrate us so need to learn to break them down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]