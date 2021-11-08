Aberdeen in constant talks with Ryan Hedges’ agent in new contract bid, says boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen are in constant talks with Ryan Hedges’ agent in the bid to secure the attacker on a new contract, boss Stephen Glass confirmed.

Hedges’ Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season.

The Welsh international will be free to speak to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Glass is desperate to retain the playmaker and insists Pittodrie firector of football Steven Gunn is in constant dialogue with the 26-year-old’s representative.

Blackburn interest

English Championship Blackburn Rovers had a bid for Hedges of under £500,000 rejected by the Dons during the summer.

Blackburn are ready to come in for Hedges again in the January window and would be willing to offer a pre-contract to land the Dons star.

Glass reckons signing a new contract at Aberdeen will boost Hedges’ international aspirations ahead of the World Cup year more than a move to England’s second tier.

The Dons boss hopes the higher profile of the Scottish top flight and his willingness to build a team to help Hedges can convince the attacker to pen a new deal.

Hedges this week delivered some hope by refusing to rule out signing an extended contract at Aberdeen.

Glass said: “Gunner (Steven Gunn) is in constant talks with the agent.

“There’s not been any movement, but Ryan knows how much we want him to be here.

“I think Ryan feels loved here.

“I think he’s seeing a team that is built to help him.

“It gives him a profile.

“Ryan is someone who can force his way into the international fold with his performances.

“I’m not convinced that some of the things he’s getting linked with will help him more in that regard, if we are doing what we should be doing here.”

The continued importance of Hedges

In the aftermath of the 2-o loss to Motherwell at the weekend, Hedges confirmed he was focusing on playing and leaving all talks to his agent and Aberdeen.

Hedges’ importance to Aberdeen is underlined by the win ratio being in excess of 50% in games the attacker has started since the beginning of the 2020-21 campaign.

The win rate drops to 27% in games Hedges has missed due to injury or suspension.

Hedges was recently sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury suffered when coming on as a second half substitute in the 2-1 League Cup loss away to Championship Raith Rovers on August 15.

He had been rested on the bench for the Europa League play-off first leg tie against Qarabag (1-0 loss) in Azerbaijan just four days later.

Hedges was ruled out of that Euro clash and Aberdeen failed to win the next seven games he missed due to injury.

Capped three times by Wales, Hedges returned to the starting line-up for the losses to St Mirren (3-2) and Dundee (2-1), but was battling back to match sharpness.

He played a key role in the upsurge in form with Aberdeen taking seven points from the recent triple-header with Hearts (2-1 win), Rangers (2-2) and Hibs (1-0 win).

Earlier this season, Glass confirmed Hedges did not push for a summer transfer window move away when it emerged English clubs were keen to sign him.

Aberdeen are desperate to keep the playmaker and have tabled a contract offer to Hedges which would make him one of the club’s top earners.

Middlesbrough also tracking Hedges

Championship side Middlesbrough are also tracking the attacker.

English second tier side Cardiff City were also interested in Hedges before manager Mick McCarthy left the club.

Glass confirmed he talked to Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray about Hedges during the summer when the Ewood Park side had a six-figure bid rejected.

There has been no fresh contact.

Asked if he had talked with Mowbray, his former manager at Hibs, regarding Hedges, Glass said: “Yes, I have.

“In the summer, but not recently. I know there is an interest there.

“However, he also knows our interest in keeping him here.”