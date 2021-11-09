Aberdeen’s attack as dangerous as any in the country, insists boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen’s attacking trio are among the most dangerous in the country, insists boss Stephen Glass.

Glass reckons the front-line of Christian Ramirez, Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins provide a potent goal threat to rival any Premiership team.

Which is why he has been frustrated injuries have denied him the opportunity to regularly unleash all three together.

Hedges, Ramirez and Watkins only started together for the first time in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs last month.

That first start for the trio ended Aberdeen’s 10-game winless run.

Ramirez, Watkins and Hedges also spear-headed the attack in the subsequent 2-2 draw at Rangers and 2-1 defeat of Hearts.

Although the trio’s unbeaten return when all starting together ended with the recent 2-0 loss to Motherwell, Glass reckons they are a lethal combination – when all fit.

Glass said: “They’ve looked as dangerous as any in the country.

“Christian, Marley and Ryan give us a real threat.

“There’s pace in there, some brains and some energy.

“And they can all finish.

“When you’ve got that in your team, it gives you a big opportunity to win games.”

Denied the trio by injury setbacks

United States international striker Ramirez, 30, is the Dons’ leading scorer this season with nine goals in all competitions.

Watkins was signed on a two-year deal as a free agent in the final week of the summer transfer window.

However, the 31-year-old Welsh international made just one start and one appearance off the bench before suffering a hamstring injury which ruled him out for six weeks.

Fellow Welsh international Hedges, 26, was sidelined for five weeks, having sustained a hamstring injury in the 2-1 League Cup loss to Raith Rovers in August.

The injury absence of Watkins and Hedges coincided with a 10-game winless streak, the Dons’ worst run of form since 2010.

Glass insists the graft of Ramirez, Watkins and Hedges has been equally important as their skill and eye for goal in Aberdeen’s recent revival of fortunes, which stuttered with the home loss to Motherwell.

He said: “The important thing Christian, Ryan and Marley do is they work for the team first and foremost.

“Their work rate gives us a platform to win games as well.”

Blackburn Rovers targeting Hedges

Now all fully fit and available, Glass will hope to be able to call on the attacking trio for the remainder of the season.

That could yet be tested as Championship side Blackburn Rovers are set to launch a fresh bid for Hedges during the January transfer window.

Aberdeen rejected a bid from Blackburn of under £500,000 for the three times-capped Welsh international in the summer.

Hedges’ contract with Aberdeen expires at the end of the season and the attacker will be free to talk to any interested clubs from start of the winter window on January 1.

Championship side Middlesbrough are also tracking Hedges.

Glass is desperate to retain the play-maker and the Reds have tabled a contract offer.

Talks between Aberdeen and Hedges’ agent are ongoing with Glass confirming Pittodrie Director of Football Steven Gunn is in constant dialogue with the player’s representative.

In the aftermath of the loss to Motherwell at the weekend, Hedges refused to rule out signing a new Aberdeen contract and confirmed he was leaving all talks to his agent and Aberdeen.

Hedges has netted twice this season, while Watkins grabbed his first goal of the season with a superb volley in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts.

Aberdeen had 18 shots at goal, eight on target, four of target and six blocked in the 2-0 loss to Motherwell, but failed to make any count.

Now injury free, Glass has challenged his attacking trio to bring a goal threat every week.

Glass said: “There’s not too many times when we’ve managed to have the three of them on the pitch at the same time.

“When we have it’s been effective.

“Obviously other teams will see that and will try and stop that.

“The challenge for them is to continue being a threat every week.”