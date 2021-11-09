ANALYSIS: Aberdeen need to do more with the ball when they have it

It is not how often you have the ball but what you do with it.

When it comes to Aberdeen’s two games against Motherwell so far this season then it seems the statement above has rarely rang truer.

For the second time this term, the Dons were dominant against the Steelmen but then picked off in devastating fashion by Graham Alexander’s side.

The defenders of Aberdeen would describe it as two smash-and-grab wins by Well. Motherwell supporters will tell you it’s goals which decide games and nothing else.

With a perfect 100% record of having converted all four attempts on target into goals in their two games so far this season against Stephen Glass’ side, it is hard to disagree with that sentiment.

Following an excellent week where they accumulated seven points from a possible nine, Saturday was akin to one step back for the Dons, following two steps forward.

This was a reverting to type of sorts. The system had changed from when the sides last met at Fir Park, with the Aberdeen back four switched to a three-man defence – by necessity, due to the absence of injured quintet Andy Considine, Declan Gallagher, Mikey Devlin, Jack Mackenzie and Calvin Ramsay – but the outcome was identical.

Two shots on target resulting in a 2-0 win for Well.

A Dons side dominating every metric – except the one which matters most

Aberdeen were dominant at Pittodrie, as they had been in their earlier encounter in Lanarkshire, and the metrics show the Dons actually upped the ante on Saturday in the second half after failing to find a breakthrough from the opening 45 minutes.

More passes, improved accuracy and more passes in the final third, more crosses and more corners tells the tale of a team pushing hard for a goal.

By contrast, despite having less possession and making less passes, Motherwell managed to triple their crosses into the box and it resulted in the two goals scored Kevin van Veen.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass’ frustration stemmed from two areas where his side failed to perform – scoring goals and keeping the ball out of their own net.

It was all the more galling given the Dons’ upturn in fortunes against a Well side which arrived at Pittodrie having amassed one point from the last five games.

Despite having more of the ball in the second half, Aberdeen somehow contrived to have less touches of the ball in the opposition box, which resulted in half of the number of shots of goal they managed before the interval.

Motherwell, who had managed no attempts all in the opening 45 minutes, bettered the Dons in final third entries in each half and, despite having less of the ball after the break, they had five touches in the Aberdeen box which led to the two attempts needed for the two goals to win the game.

The international break will have given Glass much food for thought and he made no attempt to hide his disappointment following Saturday’s loss – bemoaning his players’ “poor defending, poor awareness and poor willingness not to get beat.”

He will be looking for a response when Aberdeen return to league duty next weekend against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The Dons produced arguably their most composed, controlled and impressive league win of the season when the sides met on the opening day of the campaign.

But it is Aberdeen who head for the City of Discovery playing catch-up against the Terrors.

A cure is needed for the symptomatic poor defending which has dogged the team all season, if Aberdeen are to avoid more setbacks like the one they suffered at the weekend.