Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass plans to open up talks with Funso Ojo about his future

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is set to open up talks with Funso Ojo about the midfielder’s future.

The 30-year-old’s Aberdeen contract expires at the end of the season.

Glass says he is ‘delighted’ with the former Belgium U21 international’s contribution this season.

However the Pittodrie boss admits he doesn’t yet know Ojo’s thoughts on his future for beyond this season.

Glass aims to get some clarity on that soon.

He said: “Funso is here until the summer at the moment.

“I don’t know what he wants to do.

“We will tackle that pretty soon.”

Ojo considered quitting football

Earlier this season Ojo admitted he considered quitting football to start a new career in Belgium, potentially in real estate or personal training.

He contemplated quitting after becoming so frustrated with the trajectory of his Pittodrie career having been sent on loan to English League One strugglers Wigan Athletic last January whilst Derek McInnes was Aberdeen manager.

Upon returning to Pittodrie in the summer, under new boss Stephen Glass, Ojo discovered his number eight shirt had been given to new signing, and new captain, Scott Brown.

Despite fears he be would be frozen out at Pittodrie, Ojo rejected moves to League Two Salford City and National League Wrexham during the summer transfer window.

He opted to remain at Pittodrie and fight to get into the first team.

That paid off as having featured in a pre-season friendly Ojo was then selected to start the first game of the season, a 5-1 Europa Conference League defeat of BK Hacken at Pittodrie.

‘Every good performance has had Funso in it’

He has started 17 games in all competitions so far this season.

Glass hailed the former PSV Eindhoven midfielder for his versatility.

He said: “I didn’t get the chance to see Funso last season obviously as he was away on loan.

“Everything we have seen, he has deserved his place in the team.

“Funso has played multiple positions and his work-rate is fantastic.

“He is also a threat at the top end and technically he understands everything we ask.

⚽ A first Dons goal for Funso Ojo. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/cGarWFw0qS — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) August 23, 2021

“There was one of the games Funso was playing left-wing back and ended up right-wing back.

“He has shown an understanding of it all and has helped the team in every position he has played in.

“We are delighted with him.

“Every good performance has had Funso in it.”

Others with contracts set to expire

Ojo was signed by McInnes from Scunthorpe United in 2019 for £125,000 amid interest from Hibernian.

He is one of a number of players with contracts set to expire at the end of the season.

Others in the final season of their contracts are Ryan Hedges, Andy Considine, Niall McGinn, Jonny Hayes, Dylan McGeouch and Jack Gurr.

Glass has previously indicated that Scotland international defender Considine would get a new contract.

Considine is sidelined until the new year following surgery in August on cruciate ligament damage.

Scotland defender Mikey Devlin is on a short-term deal until January.

Devlin has yet to feature this season due to an ankle injury but is working back towards fitness and recently returned to training on grass.

Aberdeen have the option to extend Devlin’s contract to the full season.

Boss Glass wants to secure Hedges on an extended deal but Championship club Blackburn Rovers are set to come in with an improved bid during the January transfer window.

Blackburn rejected

Aberdeen rejected a bid of under £500,000 from Blackburn for the 26-year-old Welsh international attacker during the summer.

Blackburn are also willing to secure Hedges on a pre-contract.

Glass recently confirmed Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn is in constant dialogue with Hedges’ agent in the bid to tie him up to a new deal.

Championship side Middlesbrough are also monitoring the three time capped Welsh international who has aspirations of pushing back into the international set-up.

Ojo, Hedges and the other players set to go out of contract at the end of the season are free to talk to any interested clubs from the start of the winter transfer window on January 1.

Glass said: “Some of our players who run out of contract have got choices.

“We have got choices whether to choose to offer them opportunities to stay as well.

“There has been a reshaping of the squad since last summer and I am sure that will continue.”