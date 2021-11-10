ANALYSIS: Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez can turn World Cup dream into reality if he hits goal trail

An error occurred. Please try again.

Surely Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez’s World Cup dream can become reality if he smashes the 20-goal mark this season.

The Dons’ marquee summer signing has made a strong start to his Pittodrie career with nine goals in 18 starts in all competitions.

Only a world class save by Scotland keeper Craig Gordon in the 2-1 defeat of Hearts prevented Ramirez netting his 10th of the campaign.

With a return of one goal in every two starts Ramirez is well on course, barring any injury setback, to smash the magical 20 goal mark which constitutes a successful return at any level.

Capped twice for his country Ramirez missed out on selection to the 25-man United States roster for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica.

Having won the CONCACAF Gold Cup in August the United States, managed by Gregg Berhalter, are expected to qualify for the World Cup finals in Qatar next year.

They are currently sitting second place in the CONCACAF qualifying table and will go top if they beat current leaders Mexico in Cincinnati on Friday.

United States boss Berhalter named six strikers in his squad for this month’s World Cup qualifiers with two players nailed down certainties for the remainder of the campaign and the World Cup – should they remain fit and if, as expected, the US qualify.

One is Chelsea’s Champions League winning star Christian Pulisic, the US captain and £58m signing from Borussia Dortmund in summer 2019. As expected he starts when fit.

Pulisic had been sidelined by an ankle injury since August but made his comeback as a substitute in the midweek Champions League win in Malmo last week.

Another guaranteed pick is 18-year-old teen star Ricardo Pepi of FC Dallas who has netted 16 goals in 33 games this season.

Pepi has scored three times in four international appearances including a double in the 2-0 World Cup qualifier defeat of Jamaica on October 8.

However Ramirez has a superior scoring return this season to the other four strikers selected by Berhalter for the upcoming World Cup double header.

Capped 13 times, Red Bull Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson, 21, has netted five goals in 24 games this campaign but has failed to score since September 26.

Lille striker Timothy Weah, 21, may be playing in the Champions League and in the French top flight but has not scored this season in 18 games. He has only netted once in 18 caps for his country.

Paul Arriola of MLS side DC United has found the back of the net six times in 22 games this season with Jesus Ferreira of FC Dallas, 20, having netted eight goals in 27 games.

Another striker recently called up by Berhalter is Columbus Crew’s Gyasa Zardes, 30, who was ruled out of this month’s qualifiers with a knee injury.

Capped 65 times, with 14 international goals, Zardes has scored nine times in 24 games this season.

Ramirez has a goal rate return this season superior to Aaronson, Arriola, Ferreira, Weah and Zardes.

He may be plying his trade at the other side of the Atlantic but surely Ramirez must be on the radar of Berhalter.

It was Berhalter who handed the Aberdeen striker his two international caps to date.

Ramirez made a scoring international debut in Berhalter’s first game in charge of United States in a 3-0 friendly defeat of Panama on January 28, 2019.

The Aberdeen centre forward was last capped for his country in a 2-0 friendly defeat of Costa Rica on February 2, 2019 when featuring as a second half substitute.

Earlier this season Ramirez said he would embrace the opportunity to play for his country again, in any role, saying ‘Gregg Berhalter knows I am only a call away if he needs me in any role he wants me’.

If Ramirez continues to hit the goal trail Berhalter will surely make that call.

Deja vu in defeat to Motherwell

Four shots on target, four goals, six points – Motherwell’s return against Aberdeen this season.

There was an alarming sense of deja vu in the 2-0 loss to the Steelmen at Pittordrie.

Yet again Aberdeen dominated possession with 70% of the ball at Pittodrie.

Stephen Glass’ side had 75% in the clash at Fir Park in September.

On both occasions they did nothing with that dominance as they were unable to break down a team that invited Aberdeen to go on the attack.

Terrible defending was Aberdeen’s undoing at the weekend as the rear-guard switched off to allow Kevin van Veen two free shots at goal.

It was like jumping into a DeLorean, firing up the Flux capacitor, and setting the clock to return to the 10 game winless run.

That same defensive frailty and indecision returned with a vengeance.

Aberdeen hauled themselves out of the club’s worst run of form since 2010 with a superb return of seven points from the triple header with Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

However the concern is that any time Aberdeen build up momentum and show their quality they shoot themselves in the foot defensively.

A return of only two clean sheets in 20 games this season is not good enough.

The defensive injury problems are no excuse either.

The back-line that conceded against Motherwell had captain Scott Brown, Scotland international David Bates and Scotland U21 cap Ross McCrorie.

Aberdeen have shown in recent weeks they have the quality to challenge the top teams in the division – but the defence must allow them the platform to do that.

No repeat of 2004 slip up in Moldova

Moldova is not a happy hunting ground for Scotland but I am not anticipating a repeat on Friday of a nightmare trip to Chisinau in 2004.

Moldova away brings me out in cold shivers after travelling to Chisinau to report on Scotland’s World Cup qualifier 17 years ago.

Although it was October it was scorching hot. Unfortunately so were the unfancied Moldovans who held Scotland to a shock 1-1 draw to severely dent the qualification bid.

It is testament to the longevity and tremendous career of Craig Gordon that the Hearts keeper was in goal that day. Gordon will be in goal on Friday.

There should be no repeat of that 2004 set-back because Steve Clarke has built a well organised, committed side who have a track record of getting the job done.