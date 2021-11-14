Aberdeen Women looking to ‘harness frustration’ and stay optimistic in SWPL1 aims, says co-boss Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen Women looking to ‘harness frustration’ and stay optimistic in SWPL1 aims, says co-boss Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
November 14, 2021, 6:00 am
AFCW co-manager, Emma Hunter
Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter insists her side will not panic over recent results and remain optimistic in their SWPL1 ambitions.

The Dons last picked up league points when drawing 0-0 with Spartans in September, and haven’t won since their 1-0 victory over Hamilton earlier that month.

Since the Spartans game, Aberdeen have lost six times, conceding 23 goals and scoring five in return.

However, the Dons’ recent defeats to high-scoring Rangers and Glasgow City are not anomalies, with both professional sides consistently putting five or more goals past teams in SWPL1.

Co-boss Hunter insists, while recent results have been disappointing, it’s too early in the season for there to be too much cause for concern, especially considering the first round of fixtures has been the Reds’ maiden exposure to Scotland’s top sides.

She said: “We have to be realistic against sides like Glasgow City, who have been the best team in Scotland for the last 14 years.

“We’ve moved up two divisions in as many years so now to be coming up against the best teams in the country, it’s always going to be tough. SWPL1 is the ultimate test and we’re well up for the challenge.

“The last month has been difficult and understandably the girls have been left feeling aggrieved, but we will harness that frustration and use it as motivation.

“We’ve still got a long season to go, it’s not panic stations at all at the moment. I think we have to be realistic where we are and who we’re going to come up against this season.

“There are plenty of positives that we can take going forward. We’ve picked up points in this league and we’ll do it again.

“It’s about making sure we stay positive, even in defeat, to go and beat teams that we know we are capable of picking up points against.”

A lack of top flight experience

Hunter admits that the Reds’ current run of poor results has proven to her young side, most of whom haven’t played at this level before, the harsh reality of what to expect in the Scottish top flight.

However, she believes her side can only learn from their encounters against top opposition, as she said: “Honestly, I think we’ve probably been a little bit naïve coming into SWPL1 and trying to play with the same style that we have done previously over the last two years.

Aberdeen receive the SWPL2 trophy. Picture by Paul Glendell

“It’s definitely been a lesson learnt that we can’t be as expansive at times.

“First of all, we need to make sure we are compact and defensively strong. If we make sure that we’re defensively tight then we know we’ve got the firepower to score goals.

“But we’re not far off where we want to be, we need to tidy up at the back to make sure we’re not losing goals like we did against Motherwell, and continue to try and create more opportunities further up the pitch.”

New faces in the dugout

Not only have Aberdeen had to adapt to a new league, Hunter’s side have had to cope with changes off the pitch which has seen the addition of new backroom staff.

The addition of a new co-manager in Gavin Beith, assistant coach, goalkeeping coach and physiotherapist reflects the Pittodrie club’s commitment to improving the Dons’ SWPL1 prospects.

Hunter added: “A lot has changed for our club this year from being in a new league, signing new players and new coaches coming in, so it takes time to see the fruition of it all.

“I have no doubt we will benefit from all the changes, but we have to be patient.”

Blanchard leaves on loan

Goalkeeper Anna Blanchard has joined SWF Championship North highflyers Montrose from Aberdeen for the rest of the season.

Blanchard made her only SWPL1 appearance of the season as a second half substitute in the 8-0 defeat to Rangers.

Montrose Women currently sit top of the Championship North table, winning every league game so far, having also reached the SWF Championship Cup final, which will be played later this month.

