Aberdeen injury crisis continues as Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher out for two more weeks ‘at least’

Boss Stephen Glass confirmed Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis is set to continue but is confident his back-line can cope.

Glass confirmed injured defenders Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie and Declan Gallagher are ‘a couple of weeks away at least’ from returning to action.

It is a blow for Glass ahead of the New Firm derby clash at Tannadice on Saturday.

Glass had hoped to receive positive news on the trio’s availability after the recent international break – but confirmed all three remain sidelined.

Ramsay and Gallagher have missed the last three Reds games with MacKenzie out for four.

Glass is willing to take the short-term hit of losing the trio for the next few games rather than gamble on pushing for their early return.

He refuses to run the risk of aggravating their injuries and potentially ruling the defenders out for a ‘long, long time’.

Glass is confident he has the cover to cope with the defensive injury problem.

Glass said: “They’re still going to be a couple of weeks away at least.

“We’ve got to be patient with them for the longer term, which is always disappointing.

“To be honest, it’s not a choice at the minute.

“There are injuries you can’t rush and the injuries these boys have got can’t be rushed.

“If you rush them, you risk losing them for a long, long time.

“Making sure the players come back and stay back is the main thing.”

Ongoing defensive injury problems

Scotland under-21 international Ramsay, 18, suffered a quad muscle problem 30 minutes into the 1-0 defeat of Hibs on October 23 and was forced off.

Rising teen star Ramsay has been so impressive this season he is on the radar of English Premier League sides Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Scotland international Gallagher also came off with a hamstring injury in the first half against Hibs.

Left-back MacKenzie was ruled out of the Hibs clash, having suffered an ankle injury in training in the build-up to that match.

Aberdeen already had two centre-backs out long term prior to the injuries suffered in quick succession by Ramsay, MacKenzie and Gallagher.

Scotland international centre-back Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery on an injury suffered in August.

Another Scotland cap, centre-back Mikey Devlin, has not featured this season due to an ankle injury.

Although Devlin has resumed light training his return to action is not imminent.

Glass is confident the Dons, who have registered just two clean sheets in 20 games this season, can cope with the defensive injuries.

He said: “There are a group of players who have proved capable recently as well.”

Connor McLennan back from injury

Winger Connor McLennan has returned from injury this week and is in contention for selection to face Dundee United.

Scotland U21 international McLennan last featured when introduced as a substitute in the 2-1 Pittodrie loss to Celtic on October 3.

Glass said: “Connor is back with us this week.”

Benefit of the international break

Aberdeen went into the recent international break having crashed to a 2-0 loss at home to Motherwell.

It stopped a mini-revival in form where the Reds had taken seven points from a triple-header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

Glass had almost a full squad to work with during the two-week international break in a bid to get the Dons back on track for the away trip to Dundee United.

Only midfielder Lewis Ferguson and attacker Niall McGinn were away on international duty.

Ferguson was an unused substitute for Scotland in the World Cup qualifying defeats of Moldova (2-0) and Denmark (2-0) to secure a seeded spot in the play-offs for Qatar.

McGinn was an unused substitute in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Euro 2020 winners Italy in Belfast.

That draw ensured Italy were toppled off top spot in Group C by Switzerland and now also have to negotiate the play-offs in March.

Glass insists the international break allowed him and his team ‘mental breathing space’.

He said: “In terms of being able to train, it’s been good because we only had a limited amount away.

“Fergie and Niall were away, but other than that, we had our group.

“It’s actually been beneficial. We’d prefer to play every week, but if we win against United on Saturday, we’ll be delighted.”