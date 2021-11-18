Aberdeen want an answer from Ryan Hedges on his future soon – but have Plan B lined up

Aberdeen want an answer from wanted man Ryan Hedges on his Pittodrie future soon, insists boss Stephen Glass.

Glass is desperate to secure Hedges on a new deal but has already set up contingency plans if Hedges opts to exit Pittodrie.

Hedges, 26, is out of contract at the end of the season and free to talk to any interested clubs when the winter transfer window opens on January 1.

Aberdeen have tabled a contract to Hedges and are in ongoing talks with the Welsh international and his representative.

Glass wants clarity from Hedges on his future sooner rather than later – ideally before the January transfer window opens.

Although fighting to retain the attacker, Glass confirmed he has a Plan B already set up, with transfer targets if Hedges decides to move on.

Aberdeen rejected a bid of under £500,000 from Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the summer for the playmaker.

Blackburn are set to launch a renewed bid to sign Hedges in January.

Championship side Middlesbrough are also tracking Hedges.

Glass said: “It’s important we get some clarity on that pretty soon.

“There is not a hard and fast deadline, but Ryan and his agent will know that we are going to need to know.

“Gunner (Steven Gunn, Director of Football) is dealing with the agent and Ryan.

“If one of your top players is not going to sign then you have to look at other things.

“We would rather not though, of course.”

Asked if Aberdeen would like an answer before the January window opens, Glass said: “That would be ideal.”

Plan B if Hedges rejects Dons deal

Aberdeen have been locked in talks with Hedges and his representative, having tabled a contract offer that would make him one of the club’s top-earning players.

Hedges recently refused to rule out signing a new contract.

However, Glass and the Dons have been working on a Plan B if he opts to move on, either in January for a transfer fee or for nothing when his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Glass and the Pittodrie board still retain hope they can convince Hedges to pledge his long-term future to Aberdeen.

Capped three times, Hedges has aspirations of breaking back into the Wales international squad.

Wales this week secured a World Cup play-off spot for March.

Asked if he has a contingency plan if Hedges opts to leave, Glass said: “Yes of course.

“You are continually doing your work to make sure you are ahead of the game.

“Even if he stays we have plans on what we might do for the rest.

“It’s important that work continues and is part of the ongoing process of making this much better.

“It’s important we do that and we will keep trying to make it is as good as we can.

“Ryan is a big part of that in my opinion and hopefully he can see that the same.”

Potential decision in January window

If the unwanted scenario for Aberdeen arises and Hedges indicates he will not sign a new deal, the Reds will likely face a decision on whether or not to cash in during January.

They will have to weigh up any potential transfer fee against Hedges’ value to the team and bid for potential success by retaining him until the end of the campaign – when he can leave for nothing following the expiration of his deal.

Glass said: “That will be a club decision.

“To be honest, for every club in Scotland that is dictated by the size of any offer for any player.

“I wouldn’t even speak about Ryan Hedges specifically on that.

“I think it wouldn’t be me to decide if the club has to accept an offer or not.”

Decision won’t affect game time

Hedges is set to start against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday.

Glass insists if Hedges opts not to sign a new contract at Aberdeen that unwanted outcome will not affect his selection.

He said: “Ryan’s performances will dictate whether he is in the team or not and he has been fantastic.

“If he sticks here until the summer and doesn’t sign a contract, I don’t see that changing.

“That’s not me saying that’s what I think will happen.

“I think situations will come up and he will either sign or he won’t.

“Throughout the whole thing his performance levels have been fantastic when he has been available.

“I don’t see that changing.”