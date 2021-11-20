Aberdeen frustration at inexplicable Funso Ojo red card in 1-0 defeat to Dundee United

Aberdeen suffered frustration as they lost 1-0 to Dundee United in a game marred by the inexplicable dismissal of Funso Ojo.

The Dons and 3,000 strong travelling Red Army were left with a sense of injustice after Ojo was sent off by referee Bobby Madden near half-time in a fiery derby at Tannadice.

Dundee United were also reduced to 10 men following a straight red to Calum Butcher before Ojo’s dismissal.

Ultimately a goal from Ian Harkes in the 79th minute secured the three points for Dundee United.

However it was the controversial dismissal of Ojo which clouded this derby.

In the incident Ojo’s momentum had taken him over the advertising boards and towards the crowd as he attempted to get the ball near half-time.

A Dundee United supporter leant forward and pushed Ojo with both hands.

The Dons midfielder did not retaliate but referee Bobby Madden made the shocking decision to hand Ojo a second yellow card and send him off.

It was a ridiculous and damaging call from Madden that showed absolutely no understanding of the situation Ojo had experienced.

Madden also sent off Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass at half-time.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie returned from an ankle injury having missed the previous four matches.

In the build up to the game boss Stephen Glass had said MacKenzie, Calvin Ramsay and Scotland international Declan Gallagher were all ruled out of the Tannadice clash and would be sidelined for another few weeks.

Glass admitted the availability of MacKenzie to start at Tannadice was an ‘unexpected bonus’.

MacKenzie’s return was certainly a welcome surprise for the travelling Red Army.

However as one defender returned another was ruled out with Scotland international centre-back David Bates sidelined due to illness.

That precipitated the move of MacKenzie into a centre-back role in a back three alongside Scott Brown and Ross McCrorie.

It effectively became a five when Dundee United were in possession with Dean Campbell on the left and Jack Gurr on the right dropping back.

Summer signing Gurr came in from the cold for his first start since the 2-1 League Cup loss to Championship Raith Rovers on August 15.

That cup loss at lower league Raith was the 25-year-old’s last taste of first team action.

The former Atlanta United right-back has since appeared for the U20’s in Scottish League Challenge Cup games against Arbroath and Hamilton.

Dundee United created the first chance in the opening minute when Jeando Fuchs unleashed a curling shot from the edge of the box but Dylan McGeouch brilliantly slid in to block the shot and send it behind for a corner.

In the eighth minute a free kick was awarded to Aberdeen for a foul on Ryan Hedges 25 yards out.

McGeouch showed good technique to get it over the wall and the effort had power.

However it was straight at keeper Benjamin Siegrist who comfortably collected.

Aberdeen were looking the more dangerous and in the 14th minute Christian Ramirez collected a long ball flighted to the back post that was flicked on by Dean Campbell.

Striker Ramirez displayed fantastic skill and imagination to curve the ball with the outside of his foot. It caught the Dundee United defence by surprise and flashed across the face of goal and inches wide.

Racing at goal in the 24th minute Hedges stepped inside and unleashed a low shot from the edge of the penalty area but it was straight at keeper Siegrist who comfortably collected at his near post.

In the 28th minute Hedges caused problems again when he drove from the centre-circle, checked back and played a pass to Marley Watkins.

The striker hit a shot that was blocked but Gurr raced onto the loose ball and curled a half-volley just wide of the far post.

Moments later Freeman dispossessed MacKenzie before bursting down the flank, cutting inside and shooting low across the face of goal from 18 yards. The effort went just wide.

If he had opted to pass to the onrushing Nicky Clark the Dons would have been in trouble.

In the 32nd minute MacKenzie and former Don Peter Pawlett suffered a clash of heads when going for the ball.

MacKenzie came off the worst of the two and was left laying on the pitch. He received treatment from the Aberdeen medical team.

After the head knock MacKenzie was deemed fit to carry on. He was given the timeframe to make sure he was okay and a concussion check.

Dundee United were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when Ryan Edwards and Ramirez squared up and went head to head.

However Calum Butcher got needlessly involved when he walked past Ramirez and flicked a blow out to the United States striker’s midriff.

It was right in front of referee Madden who immediately raised a straight red card.

Any opportunity for Aberdeen to make the extra man count were obliterated within three minutes by a refereeing call that enraged Aberdeen.

A frantic derby became all the more bizarre when the Reds were wrongly reduced to 10 men in the 45th minute.

Ojo ran to win the ball but his momentum took him over the advertising boards and towards the Dundee United crowd in the Eddie Thomson stand.

A Dundee United supporter then, completely unprovoked, pushed Ojo with both hands.

Ojo kept his balance and stood in front of the fan but there was absolutely no aggression or attempt at retaliation from the Dons midfielder.

Ojo then calmly walked away. Then Madden made the inexplicable decision to show a second yellow and send him off.

It was a shocking decision from the whistler who showed a complete lack of understanding or empathy for the situation.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass left the pitch at half-time remonstrating with referee Madden about the red card.

Half-time: Dundee United 0 Aberdeen 0

Glass did not take his place in the dugout after the break.

Aberdeen replaced MacKenzie with Jonny Hayes at half-time and changed to a 4-3-2 formation following the loss of Ojo.

In the 57th minute Brown clipped in a cross to Ramirez but keeper Siegrist punched the danger clear.

Aberdeen were looking the more likely to score.

In the 64th minute Gurr unleashed a right footed drive from the centre of the penalty area but it flashed just wide.

Dundee United threatened in the 79th minute when a corner from Declan Glass was scrambled clear as far as Clark who directed an over-head kick just wide of target.

The presence of Brown putting Clark under pressure played a role in the Dundee United striker shooting wide.

Keeper Joe Lewis produced a superb save moments later to push a vicious shot from substitute Appere.

From the subsequent corner Ian Harkes raced onto a Scott McMmann corner kick and curled a controlled, composed finish with the outside of his right foot beyond Lewis from 15 yards in the 80th minute.

Aberdeen pushed on to try to salvage something from the game but could not make the breakthrough.

Full-time: Dundee United 1 Aberdeen 0

ABERDEEN (3-4-1-2): Lewis 6; MacKenzie 5 (Hayes 46), McCrorie 6, Gurr 6 (Longstaff 73), Campbell 7, Ojo 6, Brown 7, McGeouch 6(Jenks 65), Hedges 6, Ramirez 6, Watkins 6.

Subs not used: Woods, McGinn, Samuels.

DUNDEE UNITED (4-5-1): Siegrist 6, McMann 6, Mulgrew 6, Edwards 6, Freeman 6, Niskanen 5 (Appere 55), Harkes 6, Butcher 3, Fuchs 5 (Hoti 59), Pawlett 6(Glass 68) Clark 6

Subs not used: Carson, Smith, Meekison, Biamou.

REFEREE: Bobby Madden

MAN OF THE MATCH: Scott Brown – Aberdeen