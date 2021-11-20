Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass calls for more protection for players after Funso Ojo red card

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called for more protection for players after Funso Ojo was sent off – despite being pushed by a Dundee United fan.

Midfielder Ojo was pushed in the chest by a supporter after his momentum took him over the advertising hoardings towards the crowd in the Reds’ 1-0 loss at Tannadice.

A supporter leant over the barrier in the Eddie Thompson stand and pushed the Belgian in the chest.

Although Belgian Ojo stepped forward towards the crowd the midfielder did not retaliate.

As Ojo then walked away from the flashpoint incident referee Bobby Madden brandished a yellow card – his second of the match and sent him off.

Glass insists Ojo should not have returned to the incident but has called for players to get more protection.

Dundee United are studying footage of the flashpoint scene.

Glass, who was also red carded at half-time, said: “The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow.

“It shouldn’t happen.

“He didn’t go looking for the incident in the first place and has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play.

“He is pushed but goes back towards the incident.

“It is difficult to walk away from, I think.

“If he (Ojo) doesn’t go back towards it he doesn’t give the referee an opportunity.

“But he gave the opportunity to produce a second yellow and they can do that.”

Glass on his half-time red card

Madden also dismissed Dundee United’s Calum Butcher in the 42nd minute.

Butcher was dismissed for apparently landing a blow at Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez’ midriff.

Glass was red carded at half time.

He said: “I questioned a couple of his decisions- that was it

“The referee decided I was questioning his integrity which I would never do.

“I will get the chance to explain myself I am sure as there are a couple of incidents we can actually show that have different outcomes.”

Dundee United also down to 10 men

Dundee United were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when Ryan Edwards and Ramirez went head to head.

However Calum Butcher got needlessly involved when he walked past Ramirez and flicked a blow out to the United States striker’s midriff.

It was right in front of referee Madden who immediately raised a straight red card.

Dundee United secured the win with an Ian Harkes goal in the 80th minute to condemn Aberdeen to back to back defeats.

Glass said: “It’s disappointing as we were in control for the bulk of the game.”