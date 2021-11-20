Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass calls for more protection for players after Funso Ojo red card

By Sean Wallace
November 20, 2021, 6:26 pm
Aberdeen's Funso Ojo is sent off by Bobby Madden against Dundee United.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has called for more protection for players after Funso Ojo was sent off – despite being pushed by a Dundee United fan.

Midfielder Ojo was pushed in the chest by a supporter after his momentum took him over the advertising hoardings towards the crowd in the Reds’ 1-0 loss at Tannadice.

A supporter leant over the barrier in the Eddie Thompson stand and pushed the Belgian in the chest.

Although Belgian Ojo stepped forward towards the crowd the midfielder did not retaliate.

As Ojo then walked away from the flashpoint incident referee Bobby Madden brandished a yellow card – his second of the match and sent him off.

Glass insists Ojo should not have returned to the incident but has called for players to get more protection.

Dundee United are studying footage of the flashpoint scene.

Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo (L) was was sent off against Dundee United.

Glass, who was also red carded at half-time,  said: “The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow.

“It shouldn’t happen.

“He didn’t go looking for the incident in the first place and has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play.

“He is pushed but goes back towards the incident.

“It is difficult to walk away from, I think.

“If he (Ojo) doesn’t go back towards it he doesn’t give the referee an opportunity.

“But he gave the opportunity to produce a second yellow and they can do that.”

Referee Bobby Madden brandishes the red card to Aberdeen’s Funso Ojo at Tannadice.

Glass on his half-time red card

Madden also dismissed Dundee United’s Calum Butcher in the 42nd minute.

Butcher was dismissed for apparently landing a blow at Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez’ midriff.

Glass was red carded at half time.

He said: “I questioned a couple of his decisions- that was it

“The referee decided I was questioning his integrity which I would never do.

“I will get the chance to explain myself I am sure as there are a couple of incidents we can actually show that have different outcomes.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass (L) confronts referee Bobby Madden at half time against Dundee United.

Dundee United also down to 10 men

Dundee United were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute when Ryan Edwards and Ramirez went head to head.

Dundee United’s Callum Butcher (L) clashes with Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez at Tannadice.

However Calum Butcher got needlessly involved when he walked past Ramirez and flicked a blow out to the United States striker’s midriff.

It was right in front of referee Madden who immediately raised a straight red card.

Dundee United secured the win with an Ian Harkes goal in the 80th minute to condemn Aberdeen to back to back defeats.

Glass said: “It’s disappointing as we were in control for the bulk of the game.”

 

