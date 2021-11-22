Aberdeen boss confident ‘warrior’ Jack MacKenzie will be fit to face Celtic

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass expects ‘warrior’ Jack MacKenzie to recover from injury in time to face Celtic on Sunday.

The expected availability of left-back MacKenzie will be a major boost to a Dons defence decimated by injury.

MacKenzie’s return from a month-long injury lay-off lasted only 45 minutes as he was substituted at half-time in the 1-0 weekend loss at Dundee United.

The defender, 21, suffered a recurrence of the ankle injury – which had ruled him out of the previous four games – at Tannadice.

With Glass admitting the Dons are down to the ‘bare bones’ defensively, he has backed MacKenzie to battle back to fitness for the trip to Parkhead.

In a double defensive fitness boost, Scotland international David Bates is also expected to face the Hoops.

Summer signing Bates, 25, was ruled out of the Dundee United clash by illness.

Glass said: “Jack is a bit of a warrior, so I think he will be back this week because of the way he is and the way he managed to get himself out there against Dundee United.

“Jack was obviously sore enough to come off at half-time, which was a disappointment, as we were at the bare bones at the back anyway with David Bates’ illness.

“He took ill earlier in the week and we were disappointed for him, but hopefully he will be fine for the Celtic game.

“Hopefully Jack will be back for this week as well.”

Return was an ‘unexpected bonus’

MacKenzie had been ruled out since the 2-1 loss to Dundee on October 3.

The full-back suffered an ankle injury in the build up to the 1-0 defeat of Hibs last month and missed that game.

He also missed the matches against Rangers (2-2), Hearts (2-1 win) and Motherwell (2-0) loss.

Glass admits it was an ‘unexpected bonus’ to have MacKenzie available for the New Firm derby.

The Pittodrie gaffer had initially anticipated MacKenzie to be ruled out of the Dundee United clash, but praised the ‘incredible’ work of the defender and the medical team to return to action ahead of schedule.

He said: “It was an unexpected bonus for us as Jack’s work was incredible.

“The medical team were also brilliant as well to push him to be fit and ready.

“We were delighted Jack was available for the Dundee United game.”

Ramsay and Gallagher to miss Celtic

MacKenzie’s absence was part of a defensive injury crisis that has blighted the Reds for more than a month, with right-back Calvin Ramsay and Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher also missing the last four games.

Ramsay, 18, was substituted in the first half of the defeat of Hibs on October 23 having sustained a thigh muscle problem.

The teenager has been a standout performer for the Dons this season and is being tracked by Premier League sides Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Summer signing Gallagher, 30, was also substituted in the first half of that defeat of Hibs having suffered a hamstring injury.

Scotland international centre-back Andy Considine is out until the new year following cruciate ligament surgery in August.

Fellow Scotland cap Mikey Devlin has yet to play this season due to an ankle problem.

Although Devlin has resumed light training, a return to action for the 28-year-old is not imminent.

Asked if there was any chance of Ramsay or Gallagher returning to face Celtic, Glass said: “I don’t think so.

“The injuries they have got – I don’t think they will be back for next weekend, which is unfortunate.

“However, the group have shown a certain resilience in the week where we did pretty well, but they need to get back on board again pretty quick.”