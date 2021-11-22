Funso Ojo red card at Dundee United ‘set to stand’, with Belgian due to miss Celtic clash

Aberdeen player Funso Ojo will have to serve the ban incurred by his controversial red card at Dundee United, according to reports.

The Belgian midfielder was shown a second yellow card by referee Bobby Madden following an incident involving a fan in Saturday’s 1-0 Premiership defeat.

Rules state yellow cards can only be overturned in cases of simulation or mistaken identity and it is understood SFA chiefs do not think there is a way around the regulations.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with assault by police and banned from Tannadice following United’s 1-0 win on Saturday.

Ojo’s absence will be a big blow for Stephen Glass, who is already expected to be missing defenders Declan Gallagher, Calvin Ramsay and Andy Considine for the Celtic game this weekend.