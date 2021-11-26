Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo in good spirits and has club’s full backing, says boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo is coping well despite the drama of the last week, insists boss Stephen Glass.

The 30-year-old Belgian was shown a second yellow card and sent off after an incident involving a fan in the 1-0 defeat to Dundee United.

A 35-year-old man was charged with an alleged assault on the player following the incident in the Eddie Thompson Stand at Tannadice.

Midfielder Ojo is also being investigated by Police Scotland over an alleged minor assault in a separate incident in the aftermath of the game at Dundee United.

Glass says Ojo remains in good spirits and has been given the support of the management and fellow players at Pittodrie.

The Dons boss is frustrated there was no route open to overturn Ojo’s suspension for Sunday’s Premiership game against Celtic at Parkhead.

Glass said: “Funso is good, he seems okay.

“We are just making sure that we are here for him more than anything.

“I spoke to him on the bus on the way back north after the game telling him how much we are all here to support him.

“He knows we are supportive and that we are here if he needs us.

“But he seems himself which is great.

“It’s commendable how he’s been through the whole thing.”

Ongoing frustration at Ojo red card

Ojo was dismissed near half time in the derby clash just minutes after Dundee United captain Calum Butcher had been issued a straight red by Bobby Madden.

Glass was also red carded by Madden in the tunnel at half-time.

The Dons boss is still awaiting clarification on his own fate for the dismissal at Tannadice.

Glass said: “Funso has been training normally.

‘He shouldn’t have got sent off and he’s raring to go.

“So he’s frustrated at what’s went on but he knows that he’s got to sit out this week and it’s outwith his control.

“It’s strange to talk about a player who we know isn’t going to play.

“Our player was sent off when he shouldn’t have been, missed half a game – which would have left us 11 v 10 – and now he misses a big game at Celtic so there’s a frustration on our part.

“We’re fully supportive of Funso and hope to have him back as soon as we can, which will be next Wednesday (at home to Livingston).”

Suspension for Celtic game stands

The flashpoint happened at Dundee United when Ojo’s momentum took him into the advertising boards at the front of the Eddie Thompson stand and he was involved in an incident with a supporter.

When the midfielder returned to the pitch, he was issued with a second yellow card and sent off by referee Madden.

Aberdeen held talks with the SFA in an attempt to have the second booking overturned.

However, FIFA rules only allow for a yellow to be rescinded for cases of mistaken identity or simulation.

Glass is frustrated the SFA were unable to overturn the controversial yellow and believes a tweak to the ruling ‘for the greater good’ would be a positive.

However, he reckons does not foresee any immediate rule change.

He said: “I don’t know how the mechanism works in terms of changing the rules in emergency situations like this, but our player was sent off when he shouldn’t have been.

“If they change it now, someone who might have suffered before will point to the rule change.

“Some people might explain that it’s happened to them before and I think the authorities are probably wary of that.

“When it’s for the greater good, though, common sense should prevail – like it should have done in this situation.”