Aberdeen suffer more Parkhead frustration as they are edged out 2-1 by Celtic

Aberdeen suffered more Parkhead frustration as they were edged out 2-1 by Celtic.

The Dons fought hard, were well organised and disciplined but were unable to prevent a third successive Premiership defeat.

Concerningly, captain Scott Brown and midfielder Dylan McGeouch also came off injured in the second half.

Aberdeen’s miserable run at Parkhead continues as the Reds are now 16 games without a win at Parkhead – stretching back to a 1-0 win in May 2018.

The Dons have lost 30 of their of 32 Premiership visits to Celtic Park.

This extended the Reds’ poor run of form with just two wins in the last 16 games in all competitions.

Celtic went ahead through Jota after 20 minutes before Lewis Ferguson levelled in the 32nd minute with a penalty.

Callum McGregor netted a second half winner for the Hoops.

Aberdeen were without suspended midfielder Funso Ojo after the Dons were unable to get his controversial dismissal in the 1-0 loss at Dundee United overturned.

Scotland international midfielder Lewis Ferguson returned having served a one game suspension at Tannadice.

Centre-back David Bates, also a Scotland cap, returned having missed the New Firm derby due to illness.

The return of Ferguson and Bates were two of three changes to the side with Jack MacKenzie missing out through injury, Ojo suspended and Dean Campbell dropping to the bench.

Jonny Hayes came in for Campbell.

The absence of Campbell meant Aberdeen’s proud record of having a Youth Academy graduate in every competitive starting line-up for 74 years, extending 3,483 games, finally ended.

Prior to kick-off Aberdeen captain Scott Brown paid tribute to Celtic legend Bertie Auld who recently passed away.

Brown captained Celtic to nine in a row and a quadruple treble and was returning to Parkhead for the first time since signing on with Aberdeen in the summer.

The 36-year-old laid a wreath in memory of Lisbon Lion Auld in the centre-circle with Celtic captain Callum McGregor doing the same.

Celtic keeper Joe Hart needed treatment on the pitch when colliding with Christian Ramirez near the near post in the fifth minute.

Substitute keeper Scott Bain was warming up but after a four minute delay Hart was okay to continue.

Aberdeen adopted a high press from the offset but it was Celtic who threatened when David Turnbull unleashed a powerful 1o yard drive but David Bates raced in to make a vital block to his shot.

Moments later a superb ball from James McCarthy drifted across the face of goal and Jonny Hayes had to scramble clear at the back post with Kyogo Furuhashi baring down on him.

Celtic were dominating and made the breakthrough in the 20th minute when McGregor pulled back a pass from the left to Jota who clinically shot beyond Joe Lewis with a right footed strike from 15 yards.

Aberdeen were looking vulnerable at the back and being ripped apart down the left flank against right-back Jack Gurr.

However to Gurr’s credit the former Atlanta United right-back recovered from that shaky start and began to keep tight on Jota and also push up in attack.

The Dons were denied when good link attacking play created an opportunity when Ramirez picked out Marley Watkins who shot low at the near post.

Keeper Hart got down to superbly push the shot behind for a corner.

From the subsequent corner Liel Abada, who was badly positioned, rashly stuck out a leg to bring down Bates in the box for a clear penalty.

Ferguson confidently rifled the spot kick beyond Hart in the 33rd minute.

The Dons midfielder clearly loves playing against Celtic – it was the third successive game against Celtic Ferguson has scored.

In the 44th minute Turnbull whipped in an in-swinging cross from the left but Stephen Welsh headed wide from 12 yards.

If Welsh had left it the ball would have dropped to Furuhashi who had raced into the box into a strong position.

Half-time: Celtic 1 Aberdeen 1

Aberdeen suffered an injury set-back in the 49th minute when Dylan McGeouch was forced off and replaced with Dean Campbell.

Striker Ramirez made a superb goal line clearance in the 54th minute when a vicious 22 yard drive by McGregor beat keeper Joe Lewis but the United States striker was well placed on the line to clear.

The ball appeared to hit Ramirez’s throat and he dropped to the ground. After treatment on the pitch the striker was thankfully okay to continue.

Celtic went ahead in the 59th minute when Lewis blocked at close range to block a McCarthy shot at the near post.

Lewis could rightly have expected his defence to clear the danger. They didn’t.

Hayes attempted to clear but it cannoned off McGregor who had charged him down and the ball deflected into the goal.

Aberdeen captain Brown was substituted in the 66th minute for Austin Samuels.

In a double substitution Teddy Jenks replaced Watkins.

Soon after keeper Lewis touched a header from Anthony Ralston over the bar.

Aberdeen pushed up on the break in the 76th minute with Jenks sliding a pass to the onrushing Hayes who made the wrong decision by shooting at goal.

The Dons were flooding forward and Hayes had support to pass to with Celtic stretched.

His 25 yard shot was well wide.

In the 82nd minute Jota, racing onto a McGregor pass, raced at goal and beat Lewis with a curling shot that cracked off the outside of the post.

Moments later Juranovic forced behind a header from McCrorie after the Dons defender connected with a Campbell corner.

Full-time: Celtic 2 Aberdeen 1

ABERDEEN (4-3-2-1): Lewis 6; McCrorie 7 , Brown 6 (Samuels 66), Bates 7, Hayes 6, McGeouch 5 (McGeouch 49), Ferguson 6, Gurr 6, Hedges 6, Watkins 6(Jenks 66), Ramirez 6.

Subs not used: Richie, Emmanuel-Thomas, McGinn, Longstaff.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart 6; Ralston 6, Carter-Vickers 6, Welsh 6, Juranovic 6, McCarthy 6, McGregor 7, Turnbull 6, Abada 6 (Forrest 61), Jota 7 (Johnston 83), Furuhashi 6.

Subs not used: Bain, Scales, Ajeti, Soro, Montgomery.

Referee: Kevin Clancy

Man-of-the-match: Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen)