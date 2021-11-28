Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass encouraged by players’ unhappiness at losing to Celtic

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes his side’s sense of frustration at leaving Celtic Park with nothing to show for their efforts is a positive sign.

The Dons lost 2-1 to the Hoops in a tense game with Callum McGregor’s freak winner giving Ange Postecoglou’s side victory after Lewis Ferguson had equalised from the penalty spot for the visitors.

There was heated debate within the Aberdeen dressing room following the game and Glass was far from unhappy at seeing his players upset.

He told BBC Scotland: “They are having an argument with each other which is good. I like that. They know they are disappointed after coming to a place like this and that tells me everything I need to know about them.

“A lot of teams would come here and leave two or three up the pitch and hope to nick something but there is a bit of bravery in there and they know that is what it is going to take on Wednesday and in the games coming up.”

Dylan McGeouch and Scott Brown both limped off in the game and the Dons boss is unsure whether they will be fit to face Livingston at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

He said: “It’s hard to tell. Dylan got a whack in the calf in the first half. We thought he’d be okay while Scott felt himself cramping up so hopefully we’ve caught it in time for both lads.

“There is a group of boys waiting for a chance if not so we’ll be alright for Wednesday. We’ve got a few out but we’ve got a few ready to come back. There’s a back four not been able to play which would be first pick for a lot of teams in Scotland. We’ve had to patch ourselves up at times.”