Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass encouraged by players’ unhappiness at losing to Celtic

By Paul Third
November 28, 2021, 5:40 pm Updated: November 28, 2021, 5:48 pm
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes his side’s sense of frustration at leaving Celtic Park with nothing to show for their efforts is a positive sign.

The Dons lost 2-1 to the Hoops in a tense game with Callum McGregor’s freak winner giving Ange Postecoglou’s side victory after Lewis Ferguson had equalised from the penalty spot for the visitors.

There was heated debate within the Aberdeen dressing room following the game and Glass was far from unhappy at seeing his players upset.

He told BBC Scotland: “They are having an argument with each other which is good. I like that. They know they are disappointed after coming to a place like this and that tells me everything I need to know about them.

“A lot of teams would come here and leave two or three up the pitch and hope to nick something but there is a bit of bravery in there and they know that is what it is going to take on Wednesday and in the games coming up.”

Dylan McGeouch and Scott Brown both limped off in the game and the Dons boss is unsure whether they will be fit to face Livingston at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

He said: “It’s hard to tell. Dylan got a whack in the calf in the first half. We thought he’d be okay while Scott felt himself cramping up so hopefully we’ve caught it in time for both lads.

“There is a group of boys waiting for a chance if not so we’ll be alright for Wednesday. We’ve got a few out but we’ve got a few ready to come back. There’s a back four not been able to play which would be first pick for a lot of teams in Scotland. We’ve had to patch ourselves up at times.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal