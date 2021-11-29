‘If there’s any chance of Scott playing he will be there’ – Aberdeen face injury sweat on Scott Brown for Livingston clash

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass faces a sweat on the availability of captain Scott Brown for Wednesday’s clash with Livingston at Pittodrie.

However Glass is confident his captain will do his utmost to lead the Dons out at Pittodrie on Wednesday as the Reds bid to end a three game losing streak.

The 36-year-old skipper limped off midway through the second half of the 2-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Brown is set to be assessed and Glass hopes his skipper has not suffered a hamstring injury.

Glass also has a further injury concern with midfielder Dylan McGeouch forced off early in the second half at Parkhead with a calf injury.

In a fitness boost Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher could return from a hamstring injury in time to face St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Gallagher has missed the last five games having suffered the injury in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs last month.

Glass said: “If there’s any chance of Scott playing he will be there.

“He was cramping up and needed to come off.

“I don’t yet know if it’s a hamstring injury as such.

“Dylan was the same and got a knock on his calf in the first half and had to come off.”

Gallagher closing in on return

The fitness doubts of Brown and McGeouch could potentially add to an injury list that already includes Gallagher, Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.

Glass confirmed there could be some respite in the injury crisis with Gallagher on course to return to action.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, who missed the loss at Celtic with an ankle injury, could also return soon.

However teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, is ‘a little bit longer away’.

Glass said: “Declan is potentially Saturday (St Mirren) but certainly St Johnstone.

“Jack is probably going to be close for these games coming up.

“Calvin is a little bit longer away.”