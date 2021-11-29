‘If there’s any chance of Scott playing he will be there’ – Aberdeen face injury sweat on Scott Brown for Livingston clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘If there’s any chance of Scott playing he will be there’ – Aberdeen face injury sweat on Scott Brown for Livingston clash

By Sean Wallace
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Scott Brown suffers an injury against Celtic at Parkhead.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass faces a sweat on the availability of captain Scott Brown for Wednesday’s clash with Livingston at Pittodrie.

However Glass is confident his captain will do his utmost to lead the Dons out at Pittodrie on Wednesday as the Reds bid to end a three game losing streak.

The 36-year-old skipper limped off midway through the second half of the 2-1 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Brown is set to be assessed and Glass hopes his skipper has not suffered a hamstring injury.

Glass also has a further injury concern with midfielder Dylan McGeouch forced off early in the second half at Parkhead with a calf injury.

In a fitness boost Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher could return from a hamstring injury in time to face St Mirren at Pittodrie on Saturday.

Gallagher has missed the last five games having suffered the injury in the 1-0 defeat of Hibs last month.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown suffers an injury and is replaced in the 2-1 loss at Celtic.

Glass said: “If there’s any chance of Scott playing he will be there.

“He was cramping up and needed to come off.

“I don’t yet know if it’s a hamstring injury as such.

“Dylan was the same and got a knock on his calf in the first half and had to come off.”

Aberdeen captain Scott Brown is replaced at Celtic.

Gallagher closing in on return

The fitness doubts of Brown and McGeouch could potentially add to an injury list that already includes Gallagher, Calvin Ramsay, Jack MacKenzie, Andy Considine and Mikey Devlin.

Glass confirmed there could be some respite in the injury crisis with Gallagher on course to return to action.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie, who missed the loss at Celtic with an ankle injury, could also return soon.

However teenage right-back Calvin Ramsay, 18, is ‘a little bit longer away’.

Aberdeen’s Dylan McGeouch suffers a calf injury before coming off against Celtic.

Glass said: “Declan is potentially Saturday (St Mirren) but certainly St Johnstone.

“Jack is probably going to be close for these games coming up.

“Calvin is a little bit longer away.”

 

