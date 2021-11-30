WILLIE MILLER: Aberdeen must kill off any threat of a relegation battle during December

Aberdeen’s league position is a concern but I’m confident the squad is too strong to be dragged into a relegation fight.

However when the pressure comes on strange things can happen to players which is why the Dons need to pick up wins now.

No-one can hide from the concern of Aberdeen’s current position – you just have to look at the Premiership table.

The Dons are languishing in eight position just two points above Dundee who are in the relegation play-off zone.

Dundee also have a game in hand on Aberdeen.

The Dons must start consistently delivering wins now to haul themselves away from any threat of being dragged into a relegation fight.

The next three games are absolutely key as Aberdeen should be looking to take nine points from Livingston, St Mirren and St Johnstone.

St Mirren are just above Aberdeen in the Premiership table with Livingston and St Johnstone just below.

If the Reds can take maximum points from that triple header it would catapult them probably into the top six, although that might not be certain.

However it would certainly take them away from the desperate situation of being in the bottom six near the foot of the table with teams like Dundee closing in on them.

It is all to play for. I said November was going to be a key month and I expected Aberdeen to be in the top six after that run of games.

They aren’t and are now in the bottom half of the table.

Aberdeen must make December count so that they are in the top six going into the new year and the Premiership winter break.

I know managers don’t want to look too far ahead at the fixture list.

However if you scan the games between now and the winter break Aberdeen face Livingston, St Mirren, St Johnstone, Dundee and Ross County.

These games are absolutely key to where the Dons’ season will progress.

If maximum points can be taken from those five it would really set Aberdeen in a bid for a successful second half of the season after the winter break.

I believe Aberdeen are capable of doing that. Aberdeen also have Hibs and Rangers before the league shuts down for nearly three weeks at the start of January.

Aberdeen have to prove their manager’s faith in them is right by getting the results and points to get into the top six and move clear of any potential issues of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

December is going to form Aberdeen’s season and that starts against Livingston at Pittodrie tomorrow night.

In narrowly losing 2-1 to Celtic the Dons suffered a third straight defeat.

A positive to come out of the Parkhead loss was the performance of the defence which was far more solid and didn’t suffer the lapses in concentration that has cost them goals recently.

The combination of David Bates and Ross McCrorie at centre-back looked reasonably solid.

In past games that hasn’t been the case but they certainly looked strong at Parkhead which is certainly a step forward.

Although Celtic’s winning goal was a bit fortuitous it was not a lucky victory as the Hoops dominated possession and created a number of chances.

I don’t think you can get too disappointed about Aberdeen’s performance at Celtic but you cannot get too optimistic either.

It was a well organised, disciplined performance.

Unfortunately the Dons’ injury problems could increase with Scott Brown and Dylan McGeouch both forced off during the second half at Parkhead. It was a double setback for the Dons.

If Brown is sidelined going forward it would be a huge blow for Aberdeen as the club captain’s experience and versatility is hugely important to manager Stephen Glass.

Brown’s influence is needed as the Dons bid to get back up the table.

The manager will be hoping he doesn’t lose Brown to add to the other experienced players currently out injured.

Scotland international centre-backs Andy Considine and Declan Gallagher have both been unavailable due to injury.

Positive play-off draw for Scotland

Scotland have a great chance of ending a 24 year World Cup drought following the recent draw for the play-offs in March.

Manager Steve Clarke and his squad must be confident that they can negotiate a path that has thrown up Ukraine in the one legged semi-final.

If they can seen off Ukraine the Scots will then face the winner of either Austria or Wales away from home.

Scotland avoided big hitters Italy and Portugal in the draw which was a huge positive.

Italy won the Euros this year and Portugal won the same tournament in 2016.

Both Italy and Portugal are vastly experienced at securing qualification for major tournaments.

Scotland will be confident of taking care of Ukraine at a sell out Hamdpen in March.

If they can do that there is certainly nothing to fear in the one off final away from home.

Scotland also have recent history of beating Austria 1-0 away from home in the World Cup qualifiers which must give them real confidence.

With Wales it would be a similar style of game that Scotland play so the draw couldn’t have been any better.

Should we emerge victorious from our Semi-Final we will face the winner of Wales v Austria away from home. pic.twitter.com/53tec2JLKy — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 26, 2021

Sometimes you get momentum in football and things start to go for you and that is now the case with national coach Clarke and Scotland.

The draw has been kind to Scotland and recently they have had late winners, penalty shoot-out wins and VAR verdicts going for them.

Scotland have got themselves into a position where that good karma can happen to them through strong performances.

They have slowly improved to a point where they now have momentum and belief.

When you have that for some reasons the stars seem to align.

That is happening and on the qualifying path for Qatar.

Momentum is all in favour of Scotland qualifying for the World Cup.

Scottish Cup heroes Banks o’ Dee

Congratulations to junior club Banks o’ Dee for securing a sensational spot in the Scottish Cup fourth round.

Banks o’ Dee defeated League One East Fife 2-1 at Spain Park for a memorable victory.

Banks o’ Dee are a team in form in the SuperLeague and grabbed the opportunity to be a giant killer with both hands with a magnificent result.

It is a big leap where East Fife are in Scottish football to where Banks o’ Dee are but the Aberdeen based junior outfit grabbed the chance to prove their worth.

The Scottish Cup gives the smaller teams the chance to get recognition and reward for all their effort, work and dedication.

People at clubs like Banks o’ Dee put in so much work for the love of the game and they have been rewarded for that with a run in the Scottish Cup.

When you face teams from higher leagues it is all about rising to the challenge and having the mindset, determination and quality to take it on.

Banks o’ Dee have done that to underline the romance of the Scottish Cup

It is brilliant to see Banks o’ Dee getting their name out there in Scottish football and making people aware that there is a third club in the Granite City alongside Aberdeen and Cove Rangers.

And a third club that is capable of doing special things.