ANALYSIS: No more time waiting for Aberdeen to click as they must deliver wins now

The bedding time is over, the gelling period has gone – Aberdeen must start delivering wins now before it is too late.

After a summer of rebuilding under manager Stephen Glass it was accepted there would be a transitional period for the Dons to click.

Aberdeen are 15 games into the Premiership season and nervously looking over their shoulders at the team sitting in the relegation play-off zone.

The transitional, honeymoon period is well and truly over.

Aberdeen must deliver wins and deliver them fast.

The Reds have shown tantalising glimpses of an attacking brand of football during the season but it has not consistently delivered results.

Forget winning with attractive football. Aberdeen just have to win to obliterate any threat of being dragged further down the Premiership table.

Win ugly. Win by a wicked deflection. Win with a scuffed trundler the keeper fumbles – just get three points and start doing it regularly.

The need for Aberdeen to start delivering wins cannot be emphasised enough.

The Dons are just two points ahead of Dundee who are in the relegation play-off zone – and the Dens Park side hold a game in hand and won 3-0 at the weekend.

All four teams currently behind Aberdeen in the table have played a game fewer.

Aberdeen have taken just nine points from the last 39 – that is a return of real concern.

Just 15 games into the Premiership campaign it’s too premature to hit the panic button – but the Dons must deliver on the pre-season promise and investment now.

December will make or break Aberdeen’s season. It is the month the restructured side will either come good or be dragged further into the bottom six mire.

It is the month where the Dons can obliterate any chance of being sucked into the bottom region of the table with teams fighting the drop.

Aberdeen’s performance in the 2-1 defeat at Celtic suggests they have more than enough in the tank to move up the table – and stay there.

However transferring those positive passages of play into convincing, 90 minute performances has been the problem so far this season.

It is a conundrum they must find the answer to quickly.

Aberdeen displayed bravery both with and without the ball at Parkhead. They were willing to play football and go on the attack against Celtic when in possession.

No player hid on the pitch with everyone looking to get on the ball even when behind.

When they lost possession the Dons fought hard to win it back – again they had that bravery to try to wrestle some form of control of the game.

That is a positive and should give hope that they can turn around the poor run of form.

It’s easy when things are not going well to disappear, to become passive and let the game drift by – but Aberdeen didn’t do that at Parkhead.

They are still fighting, still believing. Despite the recent lack of wins the squad’s commitment to the cause, the club and the manager cannot be doubted.

Aberdeen just need to find the formula where those factors combine to deliver wins.

It has to start in the quick-fire Pittodrie double header against Livingston tonight and St Mirren on Saturday. They are must-wins.

Deliver six points, as the Reds should with home advantage, and they could jump back into the top six by Saturday at 4.45pm.

Fail to win both and Dundee and other clubs below them could have the Dons in their sights.

Aberdeen’s loan stars struggling

Aberdeen’s highly rated English Premier League loan stars have struggled to make the expected impact since their summer arrival.

Much was expected of Matty Longstaff (Newcastle United), Teddy Jenks (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Austin Samuels (Wolves).

All three came to Aberdeen to get game time – but have had limited starts.

Following an impressive beginning to his Pittodrie loan spell, Samuels has not started for two months – since the 2-1 loss to Celtic on October 3.

Since then the attacker had a late cameo off the bench in the 2-2 draw with Rangers and featured as a second half substitute in the 2-1 loss at Celtic.

When he has played Samuels has brought an attacking threat with his direct play and pace. Hopefully Samuels can get an extended run in the side to have an impact.

Longstaff arrived with an impressive reputation having started, and scored, in the English top flight with Newcastle United.

However the midfielder, who has made just three starts for the Reds, has yet to make an impact at Pittodrie.

Longstaff came off the bench in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United and his loss of possession effectively led to conceding the goal.

England youth international Jenks has made five starts for the Dons and the 18-year-old has undoubted talent.

However all three have yet to deliver on their potential and expectation.

Superb week for North juniors

North junior football enjoyed a fantastic weekend with Banks o’ Dee and Dyce Juniors all making impacts nationally.

Banks o’ Dee secured a magnificent result in defeating League One East Fife to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

The Spain Park outfit have a fantastic set up and made a major statement in Scottish football by claiming that win.

Dyce Juniors also delivered a superb result by overcoming Muirkirk 1-0 away to reach the quarter finals of the Scottish Junior Cup.

Junior football in the North boasts wonderful teams and fantastic players.

These victories have shone a much deserved light on all the teams.