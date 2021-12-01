Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen winger Ryan Duncan signs contract extension until summer of 2024

By Danny Law
December 1, 2021, 2:33 pm
Ryan Duncan in action for Aberdeen against Brora Rangers.
Aberdeen youngster Ryan Duncan has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 17-year-old winger, who is on loan at Peterhead until January, will remain at Pittodrie until at least 2024.

The Scotland under-17 international has scored 10 goals for Barry Robson’s young Dons side in the Scotland U18 League this season.

Duncan made his first team debut for the Dons in a 4-0 defeat against Rangers at Ibrox in November 2020.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan, who made his debut last season against Rangers, is on loan at Peterhead until January.

Duncan said: “I am now contracted to the club until the summer of 2024 and that will take me to the age of 20.

“I now have two, three years to try and push myself into the team and try to become a regular.

“It gives me a lot of security and I can just focus on my football now.

“The pathway is really good at the club. There is a strong history of taking boys from the youth academy and putting them into the first team. It does make me believe that if I work hard enough then I will get a chance as well.

“It is the perfect place for me to develop my game and hopefully I can make it through to the first team as soon as possible.”

Robson, Aberdeen’s development phase manager, believes Duncan has a promising future at Pittodrie.

He said: “Ryan is someone we think very highly of and who we think has the ability to progress into the first team.

“He is a player who needs to be at his optimum, his fittest, his sharpest to be at his best but the model we are following at the moment for his pathway is working very well.

“He’s missed the last six weeks due to injury so it’s going to take a bit of time to get him back up to speed but he’s back training again, and I’m sure he’ll kick on now at Peterhead.

“It’s a good level for him to go to play at, it’s a competitive league and I’ve no doubt he will do well there.

“He’s definitely a player we hold in high regard.”

Aberdeen director of football Steven Gunn said: “We’re delighted that Ryan has committed his future to the club.

“He’s a player that’s excelled at U18s level this season and shows the right attitude to working at his craft.

“He’s another local lad who has a very bright future ahead of him, and we’re looking forward to helping him achieve his football ambitions over the coming years.”

