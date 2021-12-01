Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass: We’re doing all we can to keep Ryan Hedges at the club

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges showed why the club is doing all it can to keep him at Pittodrie after he played a starring role in the Dons’ 2-0 win against Livingston.

Hedges scored the opening goal and could have easily had a first half hat-trick as the Dons picked up their fifth win of the Premiership season to move up to seventh place.

Glass said: “He was good but he was disappointed he didn’t get two or three goals tonight.

“He was in good positions and if you take the goalkeeper out the net would be bursting.”

When asked if Hedges’ display showed why Aberdeen want to keep him Glass said: “We’re trying, you can take a horse to water…”

The win for the Dons ended a three-game losing run and the Aberdeen manager believes the need to get back to winning ways was evident in his side’s display after the break.

He said: “I think it was as comfortable as you can be against Livingston. In the first half we were excellent but when you go in only a goal up it’s always dangerous.

“The way we started the second half wasn’t great but when they went down to 10 men it did feel comfortable but you are always on edge with the run we have been on.

“Anytime they get free kicks and corners they are dangerous and you have to be on your guard but the boys defended brilliant when they had to and we are pleased with the night’s work.”

David Bates opened his account for the club with the second goal 15 minutes from time.

While pleased with his defence the Dons boss, who watched the game from the Main Stand after accepting his one-game suspension following his dismissal at Dundee United last month, Glass was also full of praise for Jay Emmanuel-Thomas who made his first start since September 18.

The Dons boss said: “A lot what he did for us tonight was in our own box. He’s very good defensively for the team.

“I could hear frustration at times from the fans but I’m happy with the big man’s performance.

“We played the ball forward and were clinical. We’ve done a lot of work on that this week and it is always nice when it comes to fruition in the game.

“But I’m also pleased with the clean sheet. The two centre halves were excellent. David scored his goal and Ross McCrorie showed great pace in recovery.”

Livingston manager David Martindale felt the dismissal of Jackson Longridge ended his side’s hopes of getting something from the game.

He said: “I didn’t think it was a yellow card at the time and watching it back if that was a yellow there were at least 12 other challenges in the game which were yellow cards.

“I have to take responsibility. I got the shape wrong tonight. I was going to change it and I didn’t, and we were lucky to be only 1-0 down at half-time. We were battered in the first half and I will take the blame for that.

“Up until Jackson’s red card we looked like we were getting back into the game but once he went off the game was done. We were still in the game at 1-0 but the second goal killed it.”