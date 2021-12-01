Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass: We’re doing all we can to keep Ryan Hedges at the club

By Paul Third
December 1, 2021, 10:26 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 10:54 pm
Dons boss Stephen Glass
Dons boss Stephen Glass

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges showed why the club is doing all it can to keep him at Pittodrie after he played a starring role in the Dons’ 2-0 win against Livingston.

Hedges scored the opening goal and could have easily had a first half hat-trick as the Dons picked up their fifth win of the Premiership season to move up to seventh place.

Glass said: “He was good but he was disappointed he didn’t get two or three goals tonight.

“He was in good positions and if you take the goalkeeper out the net would be bursting.”

When asked if Hedges’ display showed why Aberdeen want to keep him Glass said: “We’re trying, you can take a horse to water…”

Ryan Hedges celebrates his goal against Livingston

The win for the Dons ended a three-game losing run and the Aberdeen manager believes the need to get back to winning ways was evident in his side’s display after the break.

He said: “I think it was as comfortable as you can be against Livingston. In the first half we were excellent but when you go in only a goal up it’s always dangerous.

“The way we started the second half wasn’t great but when they went down to 10 men it did feel comfortable but you are always on edge with the run we have been on.

“Anytime they get free kicks and corners they are dangerous and you have to be on your guard but the boys defended brilliant when they had to and we are pleased with the night’s work.”

David Bates opened his account for the club with the second goal 15 minutes from time.

While pleased with his defence the Dons boss, who watched the game from the Main Stand after accepting his one-game suspension following his dismissal at Dundee United last month, Glass was also full of praise for Jay Emmanuel-Thomas who made his first start since September 18.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass in discussion with Allan Russell during the game

The Dons boss said: “A lot what he did for us tonight was in our own box. He’s very good defensively for the team.

“I could hear frustration at times from the fans but I’m happy with the big man’s performance.

“We played the ball forward and were clinical. We’ve done a lot of work on that this week and it is always nice when it comes to fruition in the game.

“But I’m also pleased with the clean sheet. The two centre halves were excellent. David scored his goal and Ross McCrorie showed great pace in recovery.”

Livingston manager David Martindale felt the dismissal of Jackson Longridge ended his side’s hopes of getting something from the game.

He said: “I didn’t think it was a yellow card at the time and watching it back if that was a yellow there were at least 12 other challenges in the game which were yellow cards.

“I have to take responsibility. I got the shape wrong tonight. I was going to change it and I didn’t, and we were lucky to be only 1-0 down at half-time. We were battered in the first half and I will take the blame for that.

“Up until Jackson’s red card we looked like we were getting back into the game but once he went off the game was done. We were still in the game at 1-0 but the second goal killed it.”

