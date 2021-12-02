Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A pleasing return to form for Ryan Hedges but winger’s future remains uncertain

By Chris Crighton
December 2, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 2, 2021, 11:54 am
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - DECEMBER 01: Aberdden's Ryan hedges celebrates making it 1-0 during a Cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Livingston at Pittodrie Stadium, on December 01, 2021, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
All footballers rely, to some extent, on momentum; wingers in particular. It is as true as any in the case of Ryan Hedges.

Both in the immediacy of his play and the overall trend of his contributions to his team, Hedges is at his best when in full flow. With the ball in front of him and a few yards of space, the Welshman is as exciting to watch as he is hard to contain.

But where defenders fail, all too often circumstances have succeeded, cutting Hedges down just as he has begun to bloom.

His Aberdeen career has been a series of explosions into life, followed by ill-timed setbacks just as he had cemented his place as the kingpin of the Dons attack.

Most often it has been injuries, of which he has been a disproportionate sufferer, but he has also been sporadically hindered by the loss of Scott Wright – his partner in attacking telepathy – and most recently by the appearance that speculation over his future was affecting his play.

So it was pleasing to see Hedges back at the sharp end of an adventurous Aberdeen performance after more than three months off the scoresheet, and the Dons must hope that it is the spark which sets off his latest hot streak.

That is the case regardless of whether he remains at Pittodrie beyond June – or even January – for this is the reality of football in the era of freedom of contract.

Clubs must maximise what they can extract from players while they are around, and not get too precious when they cease to be.

When footballers leave for new challenges it is rarely personal. Everyone wins when the finite nature of their presence is tacitly accepted, and their tenure is not poisoned by the knowledge that it must end.

