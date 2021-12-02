Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass: We need to build on midweek win

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has called for a repeat performance from his side as they look to build on their first win in four matches.

The Dons snapped a three-game losing run with a 2-0 victory against Livingston at Pittodrie on Wednesday.

The win moves Aberdeen up to seventh in the Premiership, level with sixth placed Hibernian, and Glass is eager to continue the upwards trend by picking up another three points when St Mirren visit Pittodrie on Saturday.

The Dons boss said: “We were aiming to take six points this week and we’ve taken three. Now we are looking to finish it off.

“We’ve got a group of hungry boys. They put demands on themselves. They could have been better but we didn’t let the lead slip. It was pleasing to get the win and the clean sheet.

“We know what’s there for us if we can go and win games. I know what’s there if we don’t too. We are aiming above us and trying to win matches. We’ve got St Mirren here on Saturday and we’ll be looking to take another three points.”

Positives to be found from Livingston display

The Pittodrie win was just the fifth in 16 matches in the league this term but Glass believes there is cause for optimism and insists his players should take confidence from their assured display in a one-sided victory against Livi in midweek.

He said: “We look to be positive and we look to win games. The boys know the pressures that come with playing for Aberdeen and they know everyone is looking for six points from these two home games.

“We’ve done the first part of the job and we will now work on finishing it off at the weekend.

“It’s important that we look at what’s above us, that we be positive and that we look at closing the gap to the next team above us and then that we keep doing that.

“We only do that by winning games.

“The challenge now is to build on it and it is important we keep it going. We’ll be looking for more of the same at the weekend.

Despite the inconsistent campaign Glass is grateful for the support shown by the fans this season and wants to repay their backing by leading the team up the table this month.

“The backing of the fans has never been in question and it was nice to give them something to cheer about. The aim is to do that again on Saturday.”

Praise for clean sheet from makeshift defence

Winning the game on Wednesday was important but the Dons boss was most pleased about seeing his makeshift defence keep a clean sheet.

With four defenders absent Funso Ojo and Jonny Hayes played as full backs in the victory and Glass was pleased to see his side’s efforts rewarded during what has been a challenging period.

He said: “We came into the Livingston game looking for a win and clean sheet and that is what we got.

“The injury list that we’ve suffered has shown that you need players who can play in multiple positions.

“One of the games we played, we had three midfield players at the back which is obviously difficult. The players have handled everything that has been thrown at them to be fair.

“We’ve asked people to play in multiple positions and they’ve shown that they can handle it. That’s what you want at your club, players who can play in multiple positions or at least more than one.”