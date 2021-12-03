Aberdeen FC confirm statue to honour Sir Alex Ferguson will be legend celebrating 1980 title win at Easter Road

Aberdeen have unveiled the maquette for the statue to commemorate club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

Gothenburg Great Sir Alex has given the maquette the seal of approval.

The statue will be based on a photograph taken of Sir Alex celebrating Aberdeen winning the Scottish Premier League title at Easter Road in 1980.

It was the first time in 15 years the league title had been won by a club other than Rangers or Celtic.

Aberdeen anticipate the bronze statue will be completed and installed on the external concourse outside the Richard Donald Stand in the first quarter of 2022.

Sir Alex, 79, will be present at the official unveiling.

The installation has been designed in such a way as to allow the statue to be moved to a new stadium.

Respected sculptor commissioned

Renowned sculptor Andy Edwards of Cornovii Edwards has been commissioned to produce the statue.

Edwards has a proven track‐record in creating lifelike sculptures of the Beatles and Sir David Attenborough.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said: “Both the club and Sir Alex are absolutely thrilled with the maquette and cannot wait to see the next steps in the creative process.

“The statue will formally recognise Sir Alex and his achievements at Aberdeen FC which will be forever marked in our history.

“We are looking forward to hosting Sir Alex early next year for an official unveiling ceremony.”

Two Euro trophies under Sir Alex

Sir Alex led Aberdeen to two European trophies and dominance of the domestic game in the eighties.

Under his guidance the Dons won three league titles (1980, 1984, 1985), four Scottish Cups (1982, 1983, 1984, 1986) and the League Cup (1986).

Sir Alex also led Aberdeen to European Cup Winners’ Cup glory in 1983 with a 2-1 extra-time defeat of world giants Real Madrid in the final.

Later that year Aberdeen added the European Super Cup with a 2-0 aggregate defeat of then European Cup holders SV Hamburg.

Aberdeen remain the only Scottish club to win two European trophies.

The statue to honour Sir Alex is one of a series which is being planned to celebrate and honour the club’s heroes and is being brought forward by the club conjunction with the AFC Heritage Trust.

The maquette of Sir Alex will now be 3D scanned before a wax model is moulded and cast into the prototype from which the sculptor will work on creating the full‐size statue.

When the concept of a statue was first announced, Sir Alex said: “I am thrilled and honoured by this recognition from Aberdeen Football Club, where I spent a fantastic and memorable part of my managerial career.

“I am particularly pleased with the image the club has chosen to base the statue

on and with the choice of sculptor whose recent work is incredibly lifelike.

“I can’t wait to see it!”

More legends to be honoured

Chris Gavin of AFC Heritage Trust added: “Aberdeen’s prominent place in not only Scottish but also European football was ensured by the efforts of this great man and his players.

“It is fitting that he also leads the way in the club’s plans to commemorate its greatest heroes in bronze.”

Aberdeen began exploring the idea of a series of statues to recognise those legends who have made a lasting impact on the club more than 18 months ago but the process stalled due to the pandemic.

The club and AFC Heritage Trust will work on future statues and also on exploring opportunities with third parties in which to further conceptualise the statues and to enhance them through digital storytelling and engagement