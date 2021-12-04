Boss Stephen Glass hails Aberdeen’s character after emphatic 4-1 win

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists his side displayed their character with an emphatic 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The Dons moved back into the Premiership top six courtesy of braces from Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins.

Glass accepts his side had been questioned after a run of three Premiership defeats recently.

That slump ended with a 2-0 midweek defeat of Livingston before Aberdeen made it back to back wins by seeing off St Mirren.

Glass said: “Being questioned by me and people outside has probably poked them a wee bit. It has shown a toughness.

“If you don’t show toughness in those conditions against Livingston and St Mirren at home then you are getting beat.

“When you turn up to a night like Wednesday and a day like today, you know you have to be tough to win a game in this league.

“The boys have shown it and I’m delighted for them.”

Glass hails character of his Dons

Aberdeen raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening eight minutes through Watkins and United States international Ramirez.

St Mirren netted towards the end of the first half before Aberdeen hit back within a minute to make it 3-1.

Glass insists that quick response again underlined the strength of character within his team.

He said: “That shows the character of the group again.

“They felt like they got a bit of a slap through what their performance brought on in a way.

“They found a way to fix it quick which was brilliant.

“They bounced back and they have done that a lot this season.

“We have gone behind a few times and come back so there is a toughness about the group that I don’t think they get credit for at times.”