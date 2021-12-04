Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boss Stephen Glass hails Aberdeen’s character after emphatic 4-1 win

By Sean Wallace
December 4, 2021, 7:53 pm Updated: December 4, 2021, 7:56 pm
Aberdeen Manager Stephen Glass and Scott Brown during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass insists his side displayed their character with an emphatic 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie.

The Dons moved back into the Premiership top six courtesy of braces from Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins.

Glass accepts his side had been questioned after a run of three Premiership defeats recently.

That slump ended with a 2-0 midweek defeat of Livingston before Aberdeen made it back to back wins by seeing off St Mirren.

Christian Ramirez during the 4-1 Premiership defeat of St Mirren.

Glass said: “Being questioned by me and people outside has probably poked them a wee bit. It has shown a toughness.

“If you don’t show toughness in those conditions against Livingston and St Mirren at home then you are getting beat.

“When you turn up to a night like Wednesday and a day like today, you know you have to be tough to win a game in this league.

“The boys have shown it and I’m delighted for them.”

Glass hails character of his Dons

Aberdeen raced into a 2-0 lead inside the opening eight minutes through Watkins and United States international Ramirez.

St Mirren netted towards the end of the first half before Aberdeen hit back within a minute to make it 3-1.

Connor McLennan in action in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at Pittodrie.

Glass insists that quick response again underlined the strength of character within his team.

He said:  “That shows the character of the group again.

“They felt like they got a bit of a slap through what their performance brought on in a way.

“They found a way to fix it quick which was brilliant.

“They bounced back and they have done that a lot this season.

“We have gone behind a few times and come back so there is a toughness about the group that I don’t think they get credit for at times.”

 

