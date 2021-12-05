Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Let’s keep this going’ – Dons fans react to Aberdeen’s 4-1 win against St Mirren

By Paul Third
December 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
Christian Ramirez scored twice for Aberdeen against St Mirren
Aberdeen fans enjoyed a rare treat on Saturday as they watched their side beat St Mirren to record back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season.

Two goals each from Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins gave Stephen Glass’ side a 4-1 win against Saints as Aberdeen made it six points out of six following their 2-0 midweek win against Livingston.

The wins have taken the Dons back into the top six of the Premiership, four points behind fifth-placed Motherwell and it is fair to say the Red Army have enjoyed that winning feeling again.

It has been a fair old struggle so far but some fans have not lost their sense of humour.

Dons captain Scott Brown celebrates with Christian Ramirez after he made it 4-1 against St Mirren

Stuart Robertson wrote:” How do you say that number next to our name?? F…f…f..fo…fou…four??”

Dons fan William Masson wrote: “Two good wins this week in what could’ve been tricky fixtures.

“Another day we’d have scored more than four but if we keep creating that’ll come.

“In fairness St Mirren came to play the right way today which contributed to a good game of football in horrible conditions.”

Another Don, Neil Esson, is certainly feeling optimistic about the blossoming partnership between goalscorers Ramirez and Watkins.

He wrote: “Good performance today, Ramirez and Watkins forming a decent partnership. Onwards and upwards hopefully.”

Jamie Davidson agreed, writing: “Good performances all over the pitch. Ramirez thriving now he has a partner up front. Watkins has helped him no end.”

David Methven believes Stephen Glass’ decision to go with a four-pronged attack of Ramirez, Watkins, Ryan Hedges and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been pivotal in the two wins gained this week.

Christian Ramirez and Marley Waktins scored two goals apiece in the 4-1 win against St Mirren

He wrote: “Well done Aberdeen. Deserved victory today. A few sloppy moments and will feel better when we have a more solid RB back in the team.

“One thing I would say is we look a lot more dangerous with having at least 4 attacking players in the team i.e Hedges, Watkins, Jet & Ramirez and having more players in the box from open play.

“Let’s keep this going and have other teams worry about us!”

Dons blogger Red Point of View hopes the two wins this week are a sign momentum is building at Pittodrie.

Sometimes a meme can say it without you having to say anything at all.

 

