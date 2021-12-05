‘Let’s keep this going’ – Dons fans react to Aberdeen’s 4-1 win against St Mirren

Aberdeen fans enjoyed a rare treat on Saturday as they watched their side beat St Mirren to record back-to-back league wins for only the second time this season.

Two goals each from Christian Ramirez and Marley Watkins gave Stephen Glass’ side a 4-1 win against Saints as Aberdeen made it six points out of six following their 2-0 midweek win against Livingston.

The wins have taken the Dons back into the top six of the Premiership, four points behind fifth-placed Motherwell and it is fair to say the Red Army have enjoyed that winning feeling again.

It has been a fair old struggle so far but some fans have not lost their sense of humour.

Stuart Robertson wrote:” How do you say that number next to our name?? F…f…f..fo…fou…four??”

Dons fan William Masson wrote: “Two good wins this week in what could’ve been tricky fixtures.

“Another day we’d have scored more than four but if we keep creating that’ll come.

“In fairness St Mirren came to play the right way today which contributed to a good game of football in horrible conditions.”

Another Don, Neil Esson, is certainly feeling optimistic about the blossoming partnership between goalscorers Ramirez and Watkins.

He wrote: “Good performance today, Ramirez and Watkins forming a decent partnership. Onwards and upwards hopefully.”

Jamie Davidson agreed, writing: “Good performances all over the pitch. Ramirez thriving now he has a partner up front. Watkins has helped him no end.”

David Methven believes Stephen Glass’ decision to go with a four-pronged attack of Ramirez, Watkins, Ryan Hedges and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has been pivotal in the two wins gained this week.

He wrote: “Well done Aberdeen. Deserved victory today. A few sloppy moments and will feel better when we have a more solid RB back in the team.

“One thing I would say is we look a lot more dangerous with having at least 4 attacking players in the team i.e Hedges, Watkins, Jet & Ramirez and having more players in the box from open play.

“Let’s keep this going and have other teams worry about us!”

Dons blogger Red Point of View hopes the two wins this week are a sign momentum is building at Pittodrie.

Brilliant afternoon for Aberdeen. Exactly the type of performance that the supporters wanted to see. With some tweaks, that should be the example of how to approach games at Pittodrie. A lot more of what we expected Glass’ side to bring to the table when the season started. ♥️🤍 — Red Point of View (@ARedPOV) December 4, 2021

Sometimes a meme can say it without you having to say anything at all.