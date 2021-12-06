Aberdeen fan view: A deluge at Pittodrie – but not the one we were expecting

The hardy souls who defied the forecasts to head to Pittodrie will have been primed to expect a deluge. They may have been caught unawares to witness two: one of rain, the other of goals.

It has been a while since Aberdeen could be described as a high-scoring outfit.

This was the first domestic match in 51 – stretching back well over a year – in which the Dons had netted four times; the first time since 2015 that they had raced into a two-goal lead inside the first ten minutes of a game. It would have made for pleasurable and comfortable viewing, were it not for the horrendous weather conditions.

Twice in a week Aberdeen have, in the opening quarter of games, gained advantages they would never relinquish against sides they should be heavily fancied to beat: a fixture type of which they had arguably won none in the league campaign to that point.

💬 "It was a really strong performance from the boys, we started off on fire." 🔴 JET on yesterday's victory over St Mirren at Pittodrie. pic.twitter.com/dqDA08Jqux — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 5, 2021

It remains to be seen whether this is merely an isolated relief or truly a turning point, at which the team finally figured out how to transfer data superiority onto the scoresheet, but the signs have been positive.

This did not, against either Livingston or St Mirren, look like a side which had been on such an ugly run of results throughout the autumn. They approached both with complete assurance and conviction in their superiority, even if the table might have thrown them a sideways glance for such confidence.

Through a combination of unfamiliarity and unavailability, Stephen Glass had hitherto been unable to forge a single unit out of his many attacking pieces.

But perhaps he has fallen upon one by throwing them all at it, with Ramirez, Watkins, Hedges and Emmanuel-Thomas combining for five goals and three assists in a breakout week.

Long may that particular downpour continue.