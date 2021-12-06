Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fan view: A deluge at Pittodrie – but not the one we were expecting

By Chris Crighton
December 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 11:55 am
Aberdeen's Marley Watkins celebrates after scoring against St Mirren.
The hardy souls who defied the forecasts to head to Pittodrie will have been primed to expect a deluge. They may have been caught unawares to witness two: one of rain, the other of goals.

It has been a while since Aberdeen could be described as a high-scoring outfit.

This was the first domestic match in 51 – stretching back well over a year – in which the Dons had netted four times; the first time since 2015 that they had raced into a two-goal lead inside the first ten minutes of a game. It would have made for pleasurable and comfortable viewing, were it not for the horrendous weather conditions.

Twice in a week Aberdeen have, in the opening quarter of games, gained advantages they would never relinquish against sides they should be heavily fancied to beat: a fixture type of which they had arguably won none in the league campaign to that point.

It remains to be seen whether this is merely an isolated relief or truly a turning point, at which the team finally figured out how to transfer data superiority onto the scoresheet, but the signs have been positive.

This did not, against either Livingston or St Mirren, look like a side which had been on such an ugly run of results throughout the autumn. They approached both with complete assurance and conviction in their superiority, even if the table might have thrown them a sideways glance for such confidence.

Through a combination of unfamiliarity and unavailability, Stephen Glass had hitherto been unable to forge a single unit out of his many attacking pieces.

But perhaps he has fallen upon one by throwing them all at it, with Ramirez, Watkins, Hedges and Emmanuel-Thomas combining for five goals and three assists in a breakout week.

Long may that particular downpour continue.

