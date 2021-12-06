Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Imagination and vision of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas hailed by Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
December 6, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass is confident Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ imagination and vision can unlock Premiership defences.

Having been frozen out for almost three months Emannuel-Thomas has forced his way back into Glass’ starting XI.

The 30-year-old summer signing, aka JET, played a key role in Aberdeen’s recent revival by starting in back-to-back wins.

Glass insists JET has qualities which set him apart from many other players.

He believes his unique creativity brings an extra dimension to an Aberdeen attack that is now beginning to click and deliver goals.

Aberdeen’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Christian Ramirez after the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Glass said: “Jay is creative and has an imagination that not many other players have.

“He also has the ability to execute it.

“I think there are times when he can release players and he can frustrate players.

“I’m delighted with him.”

One of England’s hottest talents

JET scored nine times for Livingston last season and was signed by Glass on a two-year contract in the summer.

As a teenager, the attacker emerged through the youth ranks at Premier League giants Arsenal and was viewed as one of the hottest talents in England.

JET  won the 2008-09 FA Youth Cup with the Gunners and was backed to make a major impact in the English top flight.

Whilst playing under Arsene Wenger, the legendary Arsenal manager hailed JET as an ‘unbelievable finisher with outstanding quality’.

Aberdeen’s Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and St Johnstone’s James Brown (left) and Glenn Middleton in action.

When signing JET in the summer, Glass vowed to give the attacker the platform to show his imagination, skills and creativity.

JET has started just four of the 15 Premiership games this season, with another five appearances off the bench.

He has yet to score in the Premiership, but netted a superb strike, his only goal this season so far, in the 2-1 League Cup loss at Raith Rovers on August 15.

‘He has imagination and sees passes’

JET was drafted back into the starting line-up for the 2-0 defeat of Livingston and retained his place for the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

He delivered an assist for a Christian Ramirez goal in the defeat of St Mirren and also played a role in the build-up to another goal.

Glass accepts former Arsenal and Livingston striker JET is ‘not going to be an absolute dog’ in terms of work-rate, but insists he still does his share of graft.

And he brings a creativity and vision that the majority of players don’t possess.

Glass said: “We knew what we were getting when we brought Jay here.

“You take the rough with the smooth.

“He is not going to be an absolute dog for the team in terms of working, but he does his work.

“What he does give you is an imagination, he sees passes.

“He sees other players and he brings people into the game.

“I think his physicality in the game helped us control the ball against St Mirren when we did.”

Touch map for Jay Emmanuel-Thomas in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren. Supplied by Opta Stats.

Four-pronged attack delivering goals

Glass started a four-pronged attack against St Mirren with JET, Ryan Hedges and Marley Watkins in support of Christian Ramirez.

United States international Ramirez netted a brace to take his tally for the season to 11 goals in all competitions.

Another summer signing, Marley Watkins, also netted a double and is now on three goals for a campaign that was initially disrupted by a hamstring injury.

Aberdeen had 24 shots at goal, 11 on target, five off target and eight blocked during the emphatic defeat of St Mirren.

Despite not scoring, Welsh international attacker Ryan Hedges had six attempts at goal.

Aberdeen attempts at goal in the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren. Supplied by Opta Stats

Delighted that his attackers are now gelling and causing a potent threat, Glass’ only frustration is that Aberdeen did not score more against St Mirren.

He said: “We had multiple chances. Funso Ojo had chances, Teddy Jenks as well and the keeper made a lot of saves.

“There were some really good passages of play and also one from a set-piece.

“The forward players getting on the scoresheet is great and they will both be disappointed they never scored a third.

“Hedges is disappointed he never scored a goal again.”

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins (7) celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against St Mirren.

No fresh injury concerns for Glass

Following a six-week injury lay-off due to a hamstring injury, centre-back Declan Gallagher returned for the defeat of St Mirren as an unused substitute.

Glass is also hopeful left-back Jack MacKenzie will be available for selection for Saturday’s Premiership trip to St Johnstone.

MacKenzie has started only one of the last eight games due to an ankle injury.

Scotland international defender Declan Gallagher before the kick-off against St Mirren.

Defenders Calvin Ramsy (thigh), Andy Considine (cruciate ligament) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are still out injured as is winger Matty Kennedy (back).

For the second successive game at Pittodrie, the Dons played in difficult weather conditions with heavy rain, low temperatures and driving wind.

Glass was relieved to emerge unscathed with no further injuries.

He said: “Considering the conditions, I’m delighted to get out of there with no injuries.”

