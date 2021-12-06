Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross named cinch Championship Player of the Month

By Sophie Goodwin
December 6, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: December 6, 2021, 5:02 pm
Former Aberdeen winger Ethan Ross has been named cinch Championship Player of the Month for November after impressive run of form at Raith Rovers. Picture by Tony Fimister.
Former Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross has been named the cinch Championship Player of the Month for November after his impressive run of form at Raith Rovers.

Ross, who left Aberdeen in the summer to re-join Raith after a prior loan spell at the club, has been on an impressive run of form, scoring three goals and bagging an assist in a draw at Queen of the South, and wins against Hamilton and Morton.

The 20-year-old has been in the best form of his career since re-joining Raith, after turning down a new contract with Aberdeen at the end of 20/21 season, having started two games for the Reds first team.

The winger has helped the Kirkcaldy side to go on a 14-game unbeaten run, as Rovers sit within a point of Championship leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ross said: “Last season, I really enjoyed working with the manager and everyone can see I’m really enjoying my football here now. I play my best football when I play with a smile on my face and I’ve not stopped smiling since I came back.

“Playing in the position I play in, I need to be adding goals and adding assists and the past month has been brilliant in terms of goals and I’ve also managed a couple of assists as well.”

