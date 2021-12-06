Former Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross named cinch Championship Player of the Month

Former Aberdeen youngster Ethan Ross has been named the cinch Championship Player of the Month for November after his impressive run of form at Raith Rovers.

Ross, who left Aberdeen in the summer to re-join Raith after a prior loan spell at the club, has been on an impressive run of form, scoring three goals and bagging an assist in a draw at Queen of the South, and wins against Hamilton and Morton.

The 20-year-old has been in the best form of his career since re-joining Raith, after turning down a new contract with Aberdeen at the end of 20/21 season, having started two games for the Reds first team.

The winger has helped the Kirkcaldy side to go on a 14-game unbeaten run, as Rovers sit within a point of Championship leaders Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Ross said: “Last season, I really enjoyed working with the manager and everyone can see I’m really enjoying my football here now. I play my best football when I play with a smile on my face and I’ve not stopped smiling since I came back.

“Playing in the position I play in, I need to be adding goals and adding assists and the past month has been brilliant in terms of goals and I’ve also managed a couple of assists as well.”