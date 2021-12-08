Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Keeper Joe Lewis challenges Aberdeen to ‘grind out’ December winning run

By Sean Wallace
December 8, 2021, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action.
Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis in action.

Keeper Joe Lewis has challenged Aberdeen to grind out a December winning streak to go into the winter break on a high.

The 34-year-old aims to go into the January shutdown with the Reds pushing hard in the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen have five games before the top flight goes into a three week hibernation on January 3.

Lewis anticipates December will throw up difficult circumstances with harsh weather conditions and injury absences.

He urged the Dons to shrug off any setbacks to grind out wins to start 2022 with a bang.

Aberdeen’s Joe Lewis and David Bates after the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.

Lewis said: “The team that nails down a consistent run of form in December will be in a good position come the break.

“We aim to do that to be in much better shape in January.

“There are plenty of games in December and consistency needs to be the key.

“This is an opportunity for us to kick on, put a run together and have a really good month.

“We’re ready to knuckle down and make sure it’s an excellent month for us.”

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis during the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Opportunity to build momentum

Aberdeen have began December with back to back Pittodrie wins against St Mirren (4-1) and Livingston (2-0),

Lewis feels the disruption to the Premiership campaign by international breaks for World Cup qualifiers in recent month has prevented the opportunity to build real winning momentum.

December will be the first month since August there has been a clean run of Premiership games with no international break.

Lewis aims to take advantage by racking up the victories.

He said: “The international breaks in September, October and November can make the league season feel disjointed.

“It can disrupt the league campaign a little bit and make it difficult to go on a run.

“This month is now a good opportunity for us to kick on.”

Aberdeen’s defensive injury crisis

Aberdeen’s season has also been hit by a defensive injury crisis with little continuity in the back three, or four, playing in front of Lewis.

Skipper Scott Brown had to drop from midfield into the heart of the defensive three recently due to the injury crisis.

Brown moved back into midfield against St Mirren but midfielder Funso Ojo was utilised at right-back with winger Jonny Hayes at left-back.

Joe Lewis during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park,

Aberdeen’s defensive injury problems eased slightly with Scotland international centre-back Declan Gallagher returning from a six game lay-off with a hamstring injury.

Gallagher, 30, was an unused substitute in the defeat of St Mirren.

Aberdeen hope left-back Jack MacKenzie will recover from an ankle injury to be available for selection for Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone.

Defenders Calvin Ramsay (thigh), Andy Considine (cruciate ligament) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out with winger Matty Kennedy (back) also sidelined.

Considine stepped up his recovery from cruciate ligament surgery in August by this week returning to work on grass.

Grind out victories despite injuries

Lewis insists Aberdeen must battle through the injury problems to ‘grind’ out wins before the winter break.

He said: “You can’t control injuries so it’s a case of just getting on with it.

“You would love to have the same back four all season and always keeping clean sheets.

“That’s not been the case for a variety of reasons and we have had to just try to find a way to win games.

“It’s not always going to be perfect and it’s not always going to be easy.

“There are going to be difficult conditions and difficult circumstances.

“It’s about grinding out wins sometimes in those circumstances when you have to.

“The teams that deal with injuries and suspensions the best will come out the better at the end of the campaign.

“That’s what we want to do as three points and winning games are the most important thing.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against St Mirren.

Aberdeen rediscover winning form

Aberdeen have emerged from a slump in form that yielded just two wins in 15 games in all competitions.

In beating St Mirren and Livingston the Dons secured back to back Premiership wins since the first two fixtures of the league campaign.

Lewis insists it was a lack of clinical edge in defence and attack that had been culpable during that slump.

With the Reds’ attack netting four against St Mirren and the centre-back partnership of David Bates and Ross McCrorie beginning to gel that looks to have been fixed.

Aberdeen keeper Joe Lewis after the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Lewis said: “The performances hadn’t been a million miles away in general but it has been that cutting edge at both ends that let us down at times.

“Every game is really difficult this season and I think you will see a lot of teams chucking in surprise results.

“It’s very good to see Ross (McCrorie) and David (Bates) forming a good partnership.”

 

 

 

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]