Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass calls for calm heads during pivotal December

Boss Stephen Glass has urged Aberdeen to keep calm and carry on through a congested December.

Back-to-back home wins have elevated the Dons back into the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen’s attack also hit top gear in a 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at the weekend.

The emphatic victory was the Reds’ biggest Premiership winning margin of the season.

However, Glass has called for Aberdeen not to get carried away by the recent return to winning form.

The Dons boss insists it’s his job to bring balance and ensure his squad remain calm when on a winning run or losing streak.

Glass aims to avoid euphoric highs and crushing lows – with all focus concentrated solely on the next game and the bid for three points.

He said: “It’s important to be balanced.

“It’s one of the biggest parts of the job, keeping everyone focused for the next thing that’s coming up.

“For a while, it was having to keep them level the other way and not get too negative.

“My job is to keep the group level and to keep them of the mindset that the next game is the most important regardless of what has just happened.

“That has been pretty evident.”

The highs and lows of the season

Aberdeen’s season has been one where a calm hand has been needed to negotiate the rough with the smooth.

The campaign began positively with five victories from the opening six fixtures.

Aberdeen won their opening two Premiership matches and also progressed through two rounds to the Europa Conference League play-offs.

They then hit a 10-game slump without victory – the club’s worst run since 2010.

Under mounting pressure as a 2-1 loss at then-bottom club Dundee extended a winless run to 10 games, chairman Dave Cormack publicly backed Glass.

The extreme of that drop in form was then countered by taking seven points from a triple header against Hearts (2-1 win), Rangers (2-2) and Hibs (1-0 win) in a memorable week.

Then the form dropped again with a three-game losing run before beating St Mirren and Livingston last week.

Talk is cheap… only victories matter

Glass wants to eradicate those wild fluctuations in form to deliver consistency of both performance and results.

He said: “We started the season okay and then had a spell where we tailed off.

“We know what we need to do to get to where we want to be and it means winning games.

“I heard Marley’s (Watkins) interview last week saying that talk is cheap, and it is.

“We need to get out on the pitch and we need to win games.

“It’s important we keep racking up points and then we can see where we are at the start of January after the Ross County game.

“That’s the time to take a look to see what we can tackle in the second half of the season.”

Momentum before winter shutdown

The Premiership goes into a three-week winter shutdown after Aberdeen’s away trip to Ross County on January 2.

That journey to the Staggies is the final fixture in a five-game run before the winter break.

Next up for the Dons is an away trip to St Johnstone on Saturday.

Last season’s League Cup and Scottish Cup winners, the Saints inflicted a 1-0 defeat at Pittodrie earlier this campaign.

Glass warns the Dons will have to be up for a battle at McDiarmid Park.

He said: “It’s not so much what can we do better, but when we have the opportunities to play that we do that.

“We have to stand up to any sort of fight that there might be.

“There was a lot of fighting spirit in the group at the weekend against St Mirren.

“There was determination in a dangerous second half.

“We came out for the second half 3-1 and it it was still dangerous.

“However, we managed the game professionally and looked good.”

Aberdeen attack beginning to gel

Glass went with a four-pronged attack against St Mirren and it paid off with an emphatic win.

Striker Christian Ramirez was supported by Ryan Hedges, Marley Watkins and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Summer signings Ramirez and Watkins both netted braces in a game where the Reds could have scored more than four.

Glass wants the same attacking intent, and cutting edge, against St Johnstone.

He said: “When the quality was there, we took our chances.

“In the first half the quality was lacking and the conditions dictated that a lot.

“The second half we passed it and moved quickly and it was brilliant to see.

“The disappointing thing was that, although we scored four goals, we didn’t score a few more.

“We will still take it thought. I’m delighted with that win.”