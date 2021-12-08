Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Aberdeen’s damaging leaky defence finally beginning to look solid

By Sean Wallace
December 8, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 8, 2021, 12:00 pm
Aberdeen's Joe Lewis and David Bates after the 2-0 defeat of Livingston.
Aberdeen’s leaky defence was a damaging and infuriating conundrum that now appears to have been solved.

It was baffling a rearguard boasting Scottish international centre-backs at the heart could be so porous – so often.

Three clean sheets in 24 games is an atrocious return at any level.

Let alone for a team with aspirations of pushing at the top end of the Premiership.

Finally the Aberdeen defence is now beginning to look solid with David Bates and Ross McCrorie at the genesis of a promising partnership.

St Mirren’s Curtis Main (left) competes with David Bates in the Dons’ 4-1 win.

Both impressed not just in the back-to-back defeats of St Mirren (4-1) and Livingston (2-0),  but also the recent 2-1 loss at Celtic.

There is now a much-needed calmness in the heart of defence, with the emergence of Bates’ form fundamental to that.

Despite the lack of clean sheets, McCrorie has not played badly this season – but you need more than one defensive anchor.

Now the Dons have two and it is giving the midfield and attackers the freedom to go forward and express themselves.

There is no longer the concern a mistake could lead to a counter-attack and conceding. Leaking at the back also piles more pressure on attackers to deliver goals.

Summer signings Bates has played six times for Scotland with Declan Gallagher securing eight caps for his country.

Their addition was rightly heralded as strong business, yet Aberdeen have been concerningly inconsistent at the  back.

Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie (2) and Aberdeen’s Teddy Jenks (20) applaud the fans after the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

Glimpses of an attacking, entertaining style from Aberdeen would ultimately be obliterated by a defensive switch-off or costly error.

It was like painting something potentially beautiful only to rip it up.

Aberdeen’s play for much of this season was like Banksy’s Girl and Balloon where a work of art was produced – only for it to self-destruct via a built in shredder at the moment it was sold at auction.

That act of destruction made the value of Banksy’s piece rocket.

Aberdeen’s acts of defensive destruction saw them plummet down the table.

Now the Reds are creating on the pitch and people can appreciate the art of the attacking flow without being sidetracked by the costly defensive errors.

There have been mitigating factors, as Aberdeen have suffered a defensive injury crisis.

Andy Considine (cruciate ligament), Declan Gallagher (hamstring) Jack MacKenzie (ankle), Calvin Ramsay (thigh) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) are long-term absentees.

However, that is no excuse for registering only three clean sheets in 24 attempts.

Bates also recently admitted he arrived at Pittodrie without a pre-season from German Bundesliga 2 side SV Hamburg.

With no games in five months, it took Bates time to find his match sharpness.

The 25-year-old has certainly found his feet now as he has been superb in recent games with key blocks, goal-line clearances and also a goal against Livingston.

Defender David Bates scores a goal to make it 2-0 against Livingston.

His positioning and reading of the game are now sharp, which means McCrorie is no longer dragged out of position to cover.

Another factor is the absence of veteran Andy Considine, who has been ruled out since undergoing cruciate ligament surgery in late August.

His presence would undoubtedly have brought calmness to the defence and would also have helped new signings Bates and Gallagher integrate into the team.

Thankfully Considine took another step on his rehabilitation by returning to running on the grass this week.

Scotland international Gallagher also returned from an injury lay off against St Mirren when an unused substitute.

Gallagher is unlikely to usurp McCrorie or Bates for Saturday’s trip to St Johnstone.

However, his presence will let them know that any drop in form or costly slip-ups could cost them a starting slot. Jack MacKenzie is also in contention to return on Saturday.

The defensive problem appears to be fixed – and the benefits are spreading throughout the entire team.

Major boost for Scottish football

Scottish football received a massive boost this week when the introduction of damaging restrictions on the ability of clubs to sign overseas players was averted.

In the aftermath of Brexit, significant changes to the system of employment visas for workers have been introduced.

Historically, SPFL clubs have been hugely reliant on the Exemptions Panel.

That panel provides a discretionary route for clubs to seek a Governing Body Endorsement (GBE), which has long been a requirement for overseas players who do not meet the strict criteria of the points-based system.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster
SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster

That Exemptions Panel was set to be scrapped after the close of the summer transfer window, which would have been extremely damaging for the Scottish game from the winter window onwards.

Thankfully that has been averted thanks to a joint action by the SPFL and SFA following discussion with the UK Government, who have agreed to retain the panel on a permanent basis.

If it had been scrapped, the competitiveness of Scottish clubs would have been compromised.

Swimming great Miley left a legacy

Swimming legend Hannah Miley retired last week after a phenomenal career which yielded World, European and Commonwealth gold medals.

Now 32, Hannah has left a legacy with Scottish swimming and will have inspired many young athletes to take to the pool.

Hannah gave me one of my favourite sporting memories.

I was lucky enough to be at the Tolcross International Swimming Centre to report on Hannah’s successful defence of her Commonwealth 400m medley title in Glasgow in 2014.

Hannah trailed England’s Aimee Willmott going into the final leg, but produced a remarkable comeback to win gold, smashing her own Commonwealth record.

It was one of the great performances of the home Glasgow games.

 

