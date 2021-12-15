Will Blackburn Rovers return for Aberdeen’s in-demand attacker Ryan Hedges in January?

An error occurred. Please try again.

The countdown is on in Aberdeen’s attempts to keep Ryan Hedges at Pittodrie.

January 1 is a matter of weeks away and for the Dons it could be the beginning of a long goodbye as far as Wales international Hedges is concerned.

The man who arrived at Pittodrie in the summer of 2019 from Barnsley is in demand from clubs in England and, as he is free to sign for another team from New Year’s Day, Dons fans are – with some justification – fearing the worst.

Championship clubs in England queued up to try to lure the 26-year-old south in the summer, with Blackburn Rovers reportedly making the highest bid of £500,000 for Hedges.

Aberdeen stood their ground, believing Hedges’ importance to Stephen Glass’ side was worth more than the offers which had come in.

It was a noble stance, but one which could very well be tested again with Rovers still lingering with intent.

Hedges, for his part, is keeping his options open.

Feeling in Lancashire is Blackburn will be back

Jaquob Crooke, who covers the Rovers beat for Lancs Live, would not be surprised if another offer for Hedges is made from Ewood Park – it would be a bigger shock if there isn’t.

He said: “Sources at Blackburn in the summer confirmed they were watching Hedges’ contract situation, but the finances were not there to make a move at the time.

“They were hoping it would reach this stage where they could reach a pre-contract agreement.

“Hedges is one they are looking at and (Hearts defender) John Souttar is another, who they see as a Darragh Lenihan replacement.

“Hedges fits the calibre of player (boss Tony) Mowbray wants, and plays in a position they need to fill and add depth to. He ticks a lot of boxes.”

The case could be made Rovers simply ran out of time in their pursuit of Hedges, with their late offer giving the Dons no time to source a replacement at the end of the transfer window.

But it seems there were reasons for the late offer being made.

Crooke said: “Blackburn sold their training ground in June for £16.6 million, which covered them for financial fair play, and sold Adam Armstrong (to Southampton) for £15m in August – which has given them a little bit of wriggle room now.”

Rovers recruitment focused on Scotland?

It is no secret Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray is an admirer of Aberdeen’s attacker and the reports have suggested equal levels of appreciation from Rovers’ head of recruitment John Park.

The Scot has previously worked with Mowbray at Celtic and Hibernian and has been scouring the Scottish game for potential additions at Ewood Park.

Crooke says the switch in focus for British-based talent is no accident.

He said: “The link arose not long after John Park was appointed and they do need forward options.

“Hedges would fit the criteria well, but whether they will try to make a move for him in January or go for a pre-contract is unclear.

“It definitely feels like they are trying to tap into Park’s knowledge of Scottish football.

“Last January they started making a lot investment in their recruitment department and they were looking at Europe.

“But the implications of Brexit and their ability to sign players from certain parts of Europe has been a factor.

“They signed a young goalkeeper who wouldn’t qualify now because of Brexit and that’s why they are now trying to maximise their opportunities from home.”

January movement out of Ewood could dictate Rovers bid

Rovers have been the surprise team in English football’s second tier this season and find themselves well placed for the play-offs as the Championship campaign reaches the midway point.

With success comes interest in players and it is not just attracting players to Ewood Park which will occupy Mowbray and Park next month, but keeping the promotion contending squad together for the run-in too.

Crooke said: “They are doing so well in the league at the minute and have surpassed everyone’s expectations.

“They’ve been in negotiations with Joe Rothwell and Ryan Nyambe, whose contracts are up in the summer, for a year.

“There is also the possibility they might get offers for Ben Brereton Diaz in January, but I think the intention is to try to keep him.

“Blackburn don’t have the biggest budget, but it would dwarf the resources of most clubs in Scotland.”

There is a very real possibility those nearing the end of their deals at Blackburn could be sold. That too may clear the way for another test of Aberdeen’s resolve.

As Dons boss Glass said after the 2-0 win against Livingston on December 1, however: “you can lead a horse to water…”

The second half of the phrase he omitted was – ‘but you can’t make it drink.’

Aberdeen must hope Hedges’ thirst to hang around at Pittodrie takes hold soon.