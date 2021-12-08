Matty Longstaff’s Aberdeen loan deal to be assessed in January window

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass confirmed he will assess the loan deal of Newcastle United’s Matty Longstaff in January.

England U20 international Longstaff, 21, is at Pittodrie on a season-long loan from the Premier League club.

Longstaff arrived in the Granite City with a strong pedigree having made 14 appearances in the English top flight.

He memorably scored the winner in a 1-0 defeat of Manchester United on his Premier League debut in October 2o19.

However midfielder Longstaff has failed to make an impact at Aberdeen.

Glass left him out of the match-day squad for the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren.

However, despite being told he would not be stripped for the St Mirren game, Glass insists Longstaff’s retains a ‘brilliant attitude’.

Newly-appointed Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has also confirmed he will seek to talk with Longstaff about his time in the Granite City before the new year.

That could lead to Howe triggering a recall clause on the loan deal.

Glass said: “Matty is still competing to be in this group until January then we will see where we are.

“The one thing through the whole thing is Matty’s attitude has been brilliant.

“He knew he wasn’t getting stripped (against St Mirren).

“After he asked me that he went away and did some work on his own.

“Matty is working his tail off to try to get back because the training has been limited the last couple of weeks in terms of a group and football work.”

Limited game time for Longstaff

Longstaff was sent to Aberdeen by Newcastle loan chief Shola Ameobi on the proviso he would get regular game time.

Midfielder Longstaff was rated one of the hottest young talents in England when making a breakthrough two years ago.

However his progress was derailed by injuries and a contract dispute at his parent club.

Longstaff agreed a one-year extension to his St James’ Park deal before securing a season-long loan to the Granite City.

Having started in the Premier League against Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal much was expected of Longstaff at Aberdeen.

However he has started just three games with a further two appearances off the bench.

Longstaff’s last start was in the 2-1 Premiership loss to Celtic on October 3.

Since then he has managed just two appearances off the bench. Longstaff’s last appearance was in the 1-0 loss to Dundee United when he was introduced as a second half substitute but lost the ball in the lead up to the decisive goal.

It is likely Longstaff will continue to struggle to secure game time as Aberdeen boss Glass has moved to a 4-2-3-1 formation in recent games.

That midfield two are, barring injury, likely to be occupied by captain Scott Brown and Scotland international Lewis Ferguson.

Aberdeen rejected an offer of under £2m from Premier League Watford for Ferguson in May.

Newcastle boss Howe set for talks

Much has changed since Longstaff went on loan to Aberdeen.

Newcastle were taken over in a £305m deal by a Saudi-led consortium and sacked manager Steve Bruce, replacing him with former Bournemouth boss Howe.

Howe said: “Matty Longstaff’s situation I am aware of.

“I think I would encourage a conversation between Matty to see what his thought processes are.

“And then we will evaluate that one closer to January.”

Premier League players at Pittodrie

Longstaff is one of three English Premier League secured on loan until the end of the season.

England youth international midfielder Teddy Jenks, 19, arrived from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Jenks has made five starts with a further five off the bench, scoring once.

He was introduced as a substitute in the defeat of St Mirren and pitched in with an assist for the fourth goal.

Attacker Austin Samuels was secured on a season long loan from Wolves, with the option for Aberdeen to buy at the end of the term.

Samuels, 21, began promisingly but has made just three starts with three further substitute appearances.

He has not started for the Dons since the 2-1 loss to Celtic on October 3.

Constant dialogue with parent clubs

Glass insists the parent clubs are happy with the progression of their loan players at Pittodrie.

He said: “We constantly speak to their loan managers.

“There’s a recognition that these are young players coming to compete in a decent team here.

“There’s a tough group of professionals to break your way into here.

“There’s a constant discussion.

“The clubs are happy with where those players are, what they’re getting and the fact they have to compete to earn time on the park.”

‘They need to earn the right to play’

A loan player has not started for Aberdeen since that loss to Celtic more than two months ago.

Glass insists loan deals offer a ‘learning curve’ to young players.

But the bottom line is they have to earn the right to play in his team – and stay there.

He said: “It’s part of learning. It’s no different from our own young players here – they need to earn the right to play in the team.

“If they do that, they’ll play.

“If they’ve earned the right to stay in it, they’ll stay.

“Loan moves are a learning curve for young professionals. Some of them work out, some don’t.

“Some take a little bit longer than others to work.”