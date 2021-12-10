Joe Harper: In-form Aberdeen must prove they are not one-week wonders

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen must ensure their recent upturn in form is not a one-week wonder by delivering throughout December.

The Dons have impressed in securing back-to-back victories at Pittodrie to move up into the Premiership top six.

Everything appears to be on the up – but we have been here before.

Aberdeen looked to be resurgent in late October when taking seven points from a triple-header against Hearts, Rangers and Hibs.

That memorable week should have kick-started the season.

Instead they lost the next three games.

Aberdeen cannot allow a return to form slip away from them again.

They must keep up the intensity and quality of performance which saw off St Mirren 4-1 and Livingston 2-0 at Pittodrie last week.

It is vital the Reds reproduce those levels against St Johnstone away tomorrow.

In recent games, Aberdeen’s attack and defence have both clicked – and it was in those areas they had previously lacked a real cutting edge.

In attack, the Dons netted four times against St Mirren and it could have been more.

Going forward they looked very dangerous and Marley Watkins was impressive yet again.

Not only did he score two goals, Watkins’ caused havoc with his movement and driving runs.

Watkins was a key player in his initial loan spell at Aberdeen from Bristol City last season until it was unfortunately cut short by injury.

Having signed for the Dons in the summer, Watkins’ initial impact was again dampened by injury.

📺 All The Angles 📺 ⚽ @MarleyWatkins' pinpoint finish from Saturday. pic.twitter.com/32tbzPuDOR — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 7, 2021

However, he is now back to full fitness and match sharpness and is having a major influence for Aberdeen.

Against St Mirren, the Reds had Watkins, Ryan Hedges and Lewis Ferguson all running at pace against the defenders.

When Hedges is running at defenders he is very dangerous and creative.

On top of that, Aberdeen have a natural penalty box finisher in United States international striker Christian Ramirez.

Ramirez is more than capable of smashing the 20-goal mark for Aberdeen this season.

He is always moving in the box and anticipating what will happen.

Ramirez’s second goal against St Mirren was a perfect example as everyone was drawn to the right wing.

However, when Teddy Jenks crossed along the face of goal, it was Ramirez who was at the back post unmarked to convert.

If Ramirez is given the right delivery into the box, he will score, there’s no doubt about that.

The attack got most of the plaudits after the emphatic defeat of St Mirren, but I thought Scott Brown was magnificent yet again.

Captain Brown does the simple thing when needed and, when a 30-yard pass is on, he can do that as well.

Brown puts in vital tackles and leads by example on the pitch.

Defensively Aberdeen have also been far more solid in recent games.

Centre-back Ross McCrorie is having a good season, despite the lack of clean sheets.

After an indifferent start, summer signing David Bates is also coming on to a game.

Centre-back Bates admitted he arrived at Pittodrie from SV Hamburg in the summer short of match fitness after no pre-season.

Now he is match-sharp, Bates is beginning to show the form that got him capped six times by Scotland.

Attack delivering goals, midfield creating and the defence looking solid. All the parts are beginning to click – but Aberdeen must ensure it happens consistently.

Great to see Considine battling back

I’m delighted to see Aberdeen defender Andy Considine now back running on grass as he steps up his recovery from cruciate ligament surgery.

Scotland international Considine has been sidelined since suffering the knee injury in a Europa Conference League play-off tie in August.

Qarabag’s pitch in Azerbaijan was absolutely atrocious and unfortunately Considine’s studs caught on the rutted surface.

Another Milestone ✅ can’t beat that feeling of being back on the grass 🏃🏽 @AberdeenFC pic.twitter.com/tSkrFfb44i — Andrew Considine (@AndyConsie4) December 6, 2021

Considine is a valuable part of Stephen Glass’ side and his absence in the last few months has definitely shown.

Suffering the set-back of that injury is a major blow, but one thing is certain – Considine is a battler and will be determined to be back soon.

The defender posted an image on social media to let supporters know how he is progressing.

I’m sure the Red Army will be delighted, like I am, to see Considine is well on the road to recovery.

Hopefully we can see the defender back in action soon, but – one thing is certain – he will only return when he is fully ready.

I’m sure Considine and the Dons will not take any risks.

Wonderful week for Cove Rangers

Cove Rangers underlined their quality with a sensational 3-0 away defeat of Championship Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup.

A fantastic performance from Cove overcame the second tier outfit in a third round replay on Tuesday night.

Their reward is a fourth round clash away to Hibs on January 22.

Hibs will have a new manager on board for that Scottish Cup tie following the exit of boss Jack Ross this week.

Whoever replaces Ross at Easter Road will not relish facing a rampant Cove side.

The cup triumph capped a memorable week for Cove as a 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton at the weekend maintained their lead at the top of League One.