Aberdeen teen star Calvin Ramsay ‘getting closer’ to returning from injury, confirms boss Stephen Glass

By Sean Wallace
December 9, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay in action against Celtic in October.
Aberdeen's Calvin Ramsay in action against Celtic in October.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has confirmed Calvin Ramsay is ‘getting closer’ to a return from injury.

Highly rated right-back Ramsay has missed the last seven games with a thigh injury.

One of the Dons’ standout performers before suffering the injury, Ramsay is being tracked by a host of English Premier League clubs.

The 18-year-old is on the radar of Manchester United, Everton, West Ham, Leicester City and Southampton.

Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay goes off injured during the 1-0 defeat of Hibs in October.

However he has not played since suffering a thigh muscle injury in the first half of the 1-0 defeat of Hibs on October 23.

Glass confirmed the Scotland U21 international, one of the hottest young prospects in Scottish football, is edging closer to a return.

In another defensive fitness boost, left-back Jack MacKenzie will end almost two months of injury hell when returning to action against St Johnstone on Saturday.

Mackenzie, 21, has been dogged by an ankle problem and Glass admits he had to protect the defender.

Calvin Ramsay during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park.

Glass said: “Calvin is doing well and is out on the grass.

“He is definitely getting closer.”

Jack MacKenzie needed protection

Full-back MacKenzie has been ruled out of seven of the last eight matches.

After missing four games after suffering an injury during a training session MacKenzie started the 1-0 loss at Dundee United last month.

However he was substituted at half-time due to a recurrence of an ankle problem.

Glass confirmed he had to then protect the 21-year-old from any chance of aggravating the problem again.

He is now confident MacKenzie is ready to return.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie (left) holds off Motherwell’s Callum Slattery at Fir Park.

Glass said: “Jack needed protection but is back, good and available for St Johnstone.

“He was potentially still feeling bits of the original one (against Dundee United).

“It wasn’t a muscle injury it was a bit of his ankle.

“Pain-wise can you tolerate it or can you not?

“It was one of those.

“It’s good to have Jack back as we start to have a competitive group which helps the team on the weekend which is important.”

Scott Brown (R) and Jack MacKenzie during an Aberdeen training session earlier this season.

Respite in defensive injury crisis

Glass has suffered a defensive injury crisis in the last few months.

As well as Ramsay and MacKenzie the Reds boss has been without Declan Gallagher (hamstring), Andy Considine (cruciate ligament) and Mikey Devlin (ankle).

Scotland international Gallagher ended a six game absence when returning for the 4-1 defeat of St Mirren at the weekend as an unused substitute.

In another boost Scotland cap Considine has also returned to training on grass.

Aberdeen’s Jack MacKenzie celebrates his late winning goal against Livingston on August 8, 2021.

Considine has been sidelined since cruciate ligament surgery in late August.

Glass is delighted his defensive injury problems are finally beginning to ease.

That will create enhanced competition for starting slots.

He said: “The more the merrier coming back and hopefully that will continue to happen over the next few weeks.

“We have hit a spell where we are winning games as well.

“If we can keep that going and keep the competitive nature of the group alive it can only be good.”

Scotland international Devlin has yet to feature this season but recently returned to light training.

However his return to action is not imminent.

Praise for handling ‘ugly’ side

Aberdeen will travel to Perth on Saturday looking to continue an upsurge in form.

Back to back wins over St Mirren (4-1) and Livingston (2-0) elevated the Dons back up into the Premiership top six.

Aberdeen were praised for the goal threat against St Mirren as Glass fielded a four pronged attack.

United States striker Christian Ramirez led the attack and netted twice.

Ramirez was supported by Ryan Hedges, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas and Marley Watkins who also netted a brace.

For all the plaudits directed at the attractive football Glass praised his side for delivering on the ‘ugly’ part of the game as well.

He said: “We are getting a lot of credit for our attacking play.

“However the boys showed resilience in really tough conditions against two teams that were desperate for the points, as we were.

“We handled the ugly side of the game, we looked after everything that we had to within the games.”

