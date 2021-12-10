Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has sympathy for axed Hibs manager Jack Ross

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels sympathy for Jack Ross who has been sacked as manager of Hibs.

The axe fell on the Easter Road gaffer following a 1-0 midweek loss at Livingston.

It was Hibs’ seventh defeat in nine Premiership games – with a 1-0 reverse to Aberdeen at Pittodrie one of those losses.

During that slump in league form however Ross led Hibs to the League Cup final.

Hibs beat Rangers 3-1 in the semi-final on November 21.

They will face Celtic in the final next weekend – but without Ross.

Although disappointed at a manager’s sacking Glass insists he wasn’t surprised at Ross’ exit as it is ‘the nature of the beast’ in the cut throat world of football.

Glass said: “Of course I have sympathy for Jack Ross.

“Anytime a manager loses their job it is unfortunate.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of it clearly but it is disappointing when it happens.”

‘The nature of the beast’

Ross’ assistant John Potter also exits Easter Road as former defender and captain David Gray takes temporary charge of the team.

Gray will be assisted by Eddie May and Craig Samson.

Glass himself suffered a slump in form earlier this season when Aberdeen crashed to a 10 game run in all competitions without a win.

That winless run culminated in a 2-1 loss at then bottom club Dundee.

After the Dundee loss Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack came out and publicly backed Glass, who was appointed successor to Derek McInnes in March this year.

In the first game since Cormack gave Glass his backing Aberdeen beat Hibs 1-0 at Pittodrie.

Since that show of faith from USA based Cormack in mid October Glass has led the Dons to four wins and a draw from the last eight games.

Aberdeen are on a two game winning streak and registered their biggest league win of the season at the weekend when overcoming St Mirren 4-1.

Asked if he was surprised at Ross’ exit, Glass said: “I wasn’t expecting it – but I wasn’t surprised.

“Certainly with the amount of noise that’s surrounded their recent run of results.

“But that’s the nature of the beast really.

“We all know the danger, we all know what can happen.

“Still, it’s not nice.

“I sent Jack a message and will catch up with him sometime soon to speak.

“I heard Davie Martindale (Livingston manager) talking about it after the game.

“Everyone goes into it knowing the pitfalls.

“It is the biggest, most unfortunate pitfall of the job that we choose to do and are lucky enough to do.

“You accept it when you go in.

“There are two or three ways of leaving a club and one of them unfortunately is being fired – if that’s what happened.”

Third, two cup finals… and sacked

Former Sunderland boss Ross was appointed Hibs manager in November 2019.

Ross led Hibs to a third placed Premiership finish last season as well as the Scottish Cup final which they lost to St Johnstone.

Chief Executive Ben Kensell said: “Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties.

“We thank Jack and John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“The club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club and this talented young squad forward and a further update will be provided in due course.”