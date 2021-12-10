Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass has sympathy for axed Hibs manager Jack Ross

By Sean Wallace
December 10, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 10, 2021, 11:57 am
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass
Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass feels sympathy for Jack Ross who has been sacked as manager of Hibs.

The axe fell on the Easter Road gaffer following a 1-0 midweek loss at Livingston.

It was Hibs’ seventh defeat in nine Premiership games – with a 1-0 reverse to Aberdeen at Pittodrie one of those losses.

During that slump in league form however Ross led Hibs to the League Cup final.

Hibs beat Rangers 3-1 in the semi-final on November 21.

They will face Celtic in the final next weekend – but without Ross.

Although disappointed at a manager’s sacking Glass insists he wasn’t surprised at Ross’ exit as it is ‘the nature of the beast’ in the cut throat world of football.

Jack Ross at full time during a Premier Sports Cup semi-final defeat of Rangers last month.

Glass said: “Of course I have sympathy for Jack Ross.

“Anytime a manager loses their job it is unfortunate.

“I don’t know the ins and outs of it clearly but it is disappointing when it happens.”

‘The nature of the beast’

Ross’ assistant John Potter also exits Easter Road as former defender and captain David Gray takes temporary charge of the team.

Gray will be assisted by Eddie May and Craig Samson.

Glass himself suffered a slump in form earlier this season when Aberdeen crashed to a 10 game run in all competitions without a win.

That winless run culminated in a 2-1 loss at then bottom club Dundee.

After the Dundee loss Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack came out and publicly backed Glass, who was appointed successor to Derek McInnes in March this year.

In the first game since Cormack gave Glass his backing Aberdeen beat Hibs 1-0 at Pittodrie.

Since that show of faith from USA based Cormack in mid October Glass has led the Dons to four wins and a draw from the last eight games.

Aberdeen are on a two game winning streak and registered their biggest league win of the season at the weekend when overcoming St Mirren 4-1.

Asked if he was surprised at Ross’ exit, Glass said: “I wasn’t expecting it – but I wasn’t surprised.

“Certainly with the amount of noise that’s surrounded their recent run of results.

“But that’s the nature of the beast really.

“We all know the danger, we all know what can happen.

“Still, it’s not nice.

“I sent Jack a message and will catch up with him sometime soon to speak.

“I heard Davie Martindale (Livingston manager) talking about it after the game.

“Everyone goes into it knowing the pitfalls.

“It is the biggest, most unfortunate pitfall of the job that we choose to do and are lucky enough to do.

“You accept it when you go in.

“There are two or three ways of leaving a club and one of them unfortunately is being fired – if that’s what happened.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez makes it 1-0 against Hibs at Pittodrie.

Third, two cup finals… and sacked

Former Sunderland boss Ross was appointed Hibs manager in November 2019.

Ross led Hibs to a third  placed Premiership finish last season  as well as the Scottish Cup final which they lost to St Johnstone.

Chief Executive Ben Kensell said: “Following the prolonged run of poor results in the league, the club has taken the tough decision to relieve Jack Ross of his duties.

“We thank Jack and John for all their hard work and dedication to the role, the club has moved forward under their leadership, and we will fondly remember some incredible highs like reaching two cup finals and finishing third in the league last season.

“We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.

“The club will now look to appoint a new manager to take the club and this talented young squad forward and a further update will be provided in due course.”

