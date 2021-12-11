Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen secure third successive Premiership win with 1-0 victory at St Johnstone

By Sean Wallace
December 11, 2021, 4:52 pm
St Johnstone's Shaun Rooney (left) tackles Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes at McDiarmid Park
St Johnstone's Shaun Rooney (left) tackles Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes at McDiarmid Park

Aberdeen secured a third successive Premiership victory for the first time since September last year with a 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

In a tight match substitute Teddy Jenks delivered the winning goal in the 84th minute with a superb strike.

On loan from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion teenager Jenks netted his second goal of the season to secure the points.

It maintained the recent winning momentum of Aberdeen.

St Johnstone have only scored nine goals in 15 Premiership games this season and have by far the lowest goal return in the top flight.

With Aberdeen’s previously porous defence recently looking far more resolute due to the growing centre-back partnership between David Bates and Ross McCrorie this should have been a perfect storm for a clean sheet.

And so it proved with the Dons securing only a fourth clean sheet in 25 games in all competitions this season.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass named an unchanged starting line-up for the third successive game as he stuck with a winning formula.

Aberdeen’s Scott Brown (left) ahead of the clash with St Johnstone.

It was a selection that had secured back to back wins over St Mirren (4-1) and Livingston (2-0) to elevate the Dons back into the top six.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie returned after a near two month injury lay off from an ankle problem.

The 21-year-old was named as a substitute with Jonny Hayes retaining the left-back berth in Perth.

In a scrappy opening St Johntone created the first opportunity when a slip on the surface from Lewis Ferguson in midfield allowed Ali Crawford to take a pass in space.

Crawford slid a through-ball to the onrushing Chris Kane. Breaking into the box Kane shot from 15 yards but Ross McCrorie slid in to block the shot.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes (left) tackles St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney at McDiarmid Park.

Aberdeen were dominating possession yet it was Saints who threatened again in the 15th minute when a Craig Bryson cross whipped across the face of goal and was deflected wide of the far post.

In the 2oth minute a dangerous cross whipped in by Jonny Hayes took a deflection off Liam Gordon that sent it spinning just over the bar.

Aberdeen came close in the 24th minute when Jay Emmanuel-Thomas latched onto another enticing cross from Hayes on the left.

Emmanuel-Thomas’ 12 yard header was palmed clear by diving keeper Zander Clark.

St Johnstone’s Zander Clark (left) blocks Aberdeen’s Ryan Hedges during the Premiership clash in Perth.

Racing onto a poor clearance in the 34rd minute Funso Ojo fired in a curling left foot shot from 25 yards that dipped just over the bar.

In the 37th minute Lewis Ferguson met a Funso Ojo corner from the left but his five yard glancing header was superbly tipped wide by Clark.

Despite the goal-less score-line at the break this wasn’t a bad game. It was a case of both sides playing patient football with the intent to carve out opportunities.

Half-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

In the 53rd minute Ryan Hedges burst down the left flank, riding two challenges before cutting inside and sliding a pass to Watkins.

Welsh international Watkins fired just wide of goal from the edge of the box.

Moments later Shaun Rooney fired in a speculative 40 yard shot but keeper Joe Lewis stretched to his right to push it wide.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins (left) evades St Johnstone’s James Brown who collides with the advertising hoardings.

Attacker Emmanuel-Thomas, yet to score in the Premiership this season, shot low from 22 yards but his effort flashed wide in the 58th minute.

Moments later Emmanuel-Thomas played through Watkins with a through ball but Watkins’ spurned a strong opportunity with a weak shot from 15 yards.

Keeper Clark easily saved.

Moments later Kane hit the post with a header from the centre of the penalty area.

The ball bounced off the woodwork to Ferguson who hooked it wide.

Scott Brown in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone.

Aberdeen netted in the 84th minute when a free kick when a free kick from Ojo was cleared out as far as substitute Teddy JENKS who capitalized with a superb first touch and low drive from just outside the box.

It was a superb goal from the on loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

In the 90th minute Ramirez spun and hit an audacious shot that crashed into the side netting.

Full-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 7, McCrorie 7, Bates 7, Ojo 6, Ferguson 6, Brown 7, Emmanuel-Thomas 6 (Jenks 64), Hedges 6, Watkins 6 (McLennan 80),  Ramirez 6

Subs: Woods, MacKenzie, Gallagher, Samuels, Campbell.

ST JOHNSTONE (3-4-2-1): Clark 6; McCart 6, Gordon 6, Rooney 7 (O’Halloran 86), Craig 6, Bryson 6, Booth 7, Brown 6, Middleton 5 (Vertainen 62), Crawford 6 (Solomon-Otabor 86), Kane 6.

Subs: Parish, Dendoncker, Devine,  Moreland.

REFEREE: Greg Aitken

MAN OF THE MATCH: David Bates (Aberdeen)

 

