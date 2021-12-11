Aberdeen secure third successive Premiership win with 1-0 victory at St Johnstone

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen secured a third successive Premiership victory for the first time since September last year with a 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

In a tight match substitute Teddy Jenks delivered the winning goal in the 84th minute with a superb strike.

On loan from Premier League Brighton and Hove Albion teenager Jenks netted his second goal of the season to secure the points.

It maintained the recent winning momentum of Aberdeen.

St Johnstone have only scored nine goals in 15 Premiership games this season and have by far the lowest goal return in the top flight.

With Aberdeen’s previously porous defence recently looking far more resolute due to the growing centre-back partnership between David Bates and Ross McCrorie this should have been a perfect storm for a clean sheet.

And so it proved with the Dons securing only a fourth clean sheet in 25 games in all competitions this season.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass named an unchanged starting line-up for the third successive game as he stuck with a winning formula.

It was a selection that had secured back to back wins over St Mirren (4-1) and Livingston (2-0) to elevate the Dons back into the top six.

Left-back Jack MacKenzie returned after a near two month injury lay off from an ankle problem.

The 21-year-old was named as a substitute with Jonny Hayes retaining the left-back berth in Perth.

In a scrappy opening St Johntone created the first opportunity when a slip on the surface from Lewis Ferguson in midfield allowed Ali Crawford to take a pass in space.

Crawford slid a through-ball to the onrushing Chris Kane. Breaking into the box Kane shot from 15 yards but Ross McCrorie slid in to block the shot.

Aberdeen were dominating possession yet it was Saints who threatened again in the 15th minute when a Craig Bryson cross whipped across the face of goal and was deflected wide of the far post.

In the 2oth minute a dangerous cross whipped in by Jonny Hayes took a deflection off Liam Gordon that sent it spinning just over the bar.

Aberdeen came close in the 24th minute when Jay Emmanuel-Thomas latched onto another enticing cross from Hayes on the left.

Emmanuel-Thomas’ 12 yard header was palmed clear by diving keeper Zander Clark.

Racing onto a poor clearance in the 34rd minute Funso Ojo fired in a curling left foot shot from 25 yards that dipped just over the bar.

In the 37th minute Lewis Ferguson met a Funso Ojo corner from the left but his five yard glancing header was superbly tipped wide by Clark.

Despite the goal-less score-line at the break this wasn’t a bad game. It was a case of both sides playing patient football with the intent to carve out opportunities.

Half-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 0

In the 53rd minute Ryan Hedges burst down the left flank, riding two challenges before cutting inside and sliding a pass to Watkins.

Welsh international Watkins fired just wide of goal from the edge of the box.

Moments later Shaun Rooney fired in a speculative 40 yard shot but keeper Joe Lewis stretched to his right to push it wide.

Attacker Emmanuel-Thomas, yet to score in the Premiership this season, shot low from 22 yards but his effort flashed wide in the 58th minute.

Moments later Emmanuel-Thomas played through Watkins with a through ball but Watkins’ spurned a strong opportunity with a weak shot from 15 yards.

Keeper Clark easily saved.

Moments later Kane hit the post with a header from the centre of the penalty area.

The ball bounced off the woodwork to Ferguson who hooked it wide.

Aberdeen netted in the 84th minute when a free kick when a free kick from Ojo was cleared out as far as substitute Teddy JENKS who capitalized with a superb first touch and low drive from just outside the box.

It was a superb goal from the on loan Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

In the 90th minute Ramirez spun and hit an audacious shot that crashed into the side netting.

Full-time: St Johnstone 0 Aberdeen 1

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Lewis 6; Hayes 7, McCrorie 7, Bates 7, Ojo 6, Ferguson 6, Brown 7, Emmanuel-Thomas 6 (Jenks 64), Hedges 6, Watkins 6 (McLennan 80), Ramirez 6

Subs: Woods, MacKenzie, Gallagher, Samuels, Campbell.

ST JOHNSTONE (3-4-2-1): Clark 6; McCart 6, Gordon 6, Rooney 7 (O’Halloran 86), Craig 6, Bryson 6, Booth 7, Brown 6, Middleton 5 (Vertainen 62), Crawford 6 (Solomon-Otabor 86), Kane 6.

Subs: Parish, Dendoncker, Devine, Moreland.

REFEREE: Greg Aitken

MAN OF THE MATCH: David Bates (Aberdeen)