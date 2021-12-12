Boss Stephen Glass confident Aberdeen will cope with new Covid rules – but calls for more clarity

An error occurred. Please try again.

Boss Stephen Glass insists Aberdeen will be able to cope with the new coronavirus rules in football.

However Glass, who led the Dons to a 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone, has called for clarity over new team bus coronavirus rules.

Scottish clubs were informed on Friday that should one person on a bus test positive for the Omicron variant all passengers will be required to self-isolate for 10 days.

That ruling could lead to squads being decimated.

However national clinical director Jason Leitch caused some confusion during a radio interview just hours before Saturday’s kick-off.

Professor Leitch stated a negative test would see people released.

Aberdeen have taken two buses to games throughout the pandemic to limit risk.

However they changed their travel plans on Friday night by adding an extra bus – with some players also travelling by car.

Glass has called for ‘no grey areas’ on the new coronavirus rules for Scottish football.

And he is confident when clarity arrives the Dons will be fully equipped to cope.

He said: “I’m sure of what we have been told but I’m unsure because I’ve heard other things.

“We’ve actually got time before our next game so it’s nothing we wont be able to handle.

“There will be some clarity soon hopefully.

“More staff drove separately, some players brought cars and we took an extra bus so we had three buses just to make sure.

“The club has been extra diligent the whole time and will continue to do that whatever the rules are.

“There needs to be real clarity on the rules.

“It’s important there’s rules and regulations in place and no grey areas, and I think that’s a pretty simple thing to do.”

Confusion over new Covid rules

The Scottish FA and SPFL Joint Response Group (JRG) informed clubs on Friday that all people on a bus must self-isolate for 10 days if one tests positive for the new Omicron strain.

However there is now confusion as Professor Leitch said people people can test and release if double vaccinated.

Speaking on BBC Scotland’s Off The Ball programme on Saturday, Professor Leitch said: ” If you are a household contact, irrespective of your vaccination status, you have to isolate for 10 days – back to the old days.

“If you are a non-household contact, if you are a contact from work or a bus or a train then you can test and release if you are doubly vaccinated.”

Time-frame to implement rules

Aberdeen have more than a week to implement any new rules when clarity comes as they are not in action until December 22 when away to Hibs.

Glass said: “I’m going on second hand information but that’s what we were told – that he was on the radio saying that.

“After the club was told the opposite.

“When these rules come in there needs to be clarity.”

Vital winner from loan star Jenks

A late Teddy Jenks volley fired Aberdeen to a third successive Premiership win to move to within a point of fourth placed Motherwell.

On loan Brighton and Albion teenager Jenks came off the bench to net the winner.

🎯 Yesterday's winner in front of the Red Army courtesy of Teddy Jenks.#StandFree | @tedjenks_ pic.twitter.com/37RFgOWBI4 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 12, 2021

It is the first time Aberdeen have won three straight league games since September last year.

The ball hit Jenks’ right arm before his winning goal.

Glass said: “I have not seen it but I think the way their players reacted there is a high probability there’s a hand ball.

“I don’t know if the ref has seen it and decided it’s not a hand ball.

“But the moment of quality from Teddy is the bit I’m seeing as the finish was fantastic.”