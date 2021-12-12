Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan star Teddy Jenks aims to emulate £20m man James Maddison

By Sean Wallace
December 12, 2021, 10:30 pm
Aberdeen's Teddy Jenks makes it 1-0 against St Johnstone.
Goal hero Teddy Jenks aims to emulate James Maddison at Aberdeen and then make his mark on the English top flight.

Loan star Jenks came off the bench to net a superb late winner in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

The teenager is on loan from Premier League Brighton until the end of the season.

Jenks is highly rated at the Seagulls and signed a long term contract extension last year until summer 2023.

The 19-year-old aims to make a major impact at Aberdeen in the bid to force his way into the Brighton first team.

Jenks wants to follow the same career trajectory as Maddison who is an established English top flight star with Leicester City.

Signed for £20m by Leicester, Maddison, 25, was on loan at Aberdeen  for six months in the 2016-17 season from then parent club Norwich City.

Aberdeen’s players celebrate after Teddy Jenks’ goal

Jenks said: “Obviously James Maddison is someone to look at.

“I knew he’d been up to Aberdeen, before I came here.

“If I can do anything similar to that, I would be very happy.

‘There is no better way to learn how to play first-team football than by playing first-team football somewhere.

“And this is the perfect place to start.”

 ‘You’re always told to play to the whistle’

England U17 international Jenks netted the vital winner in the 83rd minute in Perth.

It was the teenager’s second goal for Aberdeen having scored in the 2-1 defeat of Livingston on August 8.

The ball, from a headed clearance, hit Jenks’ arm before he unleashed the strike for the winner against St Johnstone.

Jenks said: “I don’t remember too much, I just remember it dropping at my feet and me peeling away to celebrate with the fans.

“You’ve still got to put it in the next.

“And you’re always told play to the whistle.

“It bounced at my feet, I hit it and it went in.

“The ref didn’t blow and we end up winning the game 1-0, which is the most important thing.

“We’ve had enough go against us this season.

“We’ve had a few … I wouldn’t say poor decisions. But we’ve had stuff go against us.

“So it’s nice to get one for us, maybe.

“It does even itself out. We’re just delighted with the win.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez at full time against St Johnstone.

Jenks’ goal extends winning run

Jenks’ goal fired the Dons to a third straight Premiership win.

It is the first time Aberdeen have won three consecutive league matches since September last year.

The in-form Reds are now just one point behind fourth placed Motherwell.

St Johnstone’s Shaun Rooney (left) tackles Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes at McDiarmid Park

Jenks insists it was vital they secure a win in Perth to keep the recent momentum going.

He said: “That was my second goal and I couldn’t be more happy with it.

“Especially as we got the win – that’s the most important thing.

‘Winning against St Johnstone was important because that’s exactly the sort of game we were losing at the start of the season.

‘To get a scrappy win – but a win – is really important, because we’ve had good performances for a while.

“The results just hadn’t been there.”

