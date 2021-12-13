Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen hand fans boost at AGM by announcing Jack MacKenzie has penned new deal to 2025

By Ryan Cryle
December 13, 2021, 7:49 pm Updated: December 13, 2021, 7:59 pm
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie celebrates his late winner at Livingston.
Aberdeen's Jack MacKenzie celebrates his late winner at Livingston.

Aberdeen have used their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to announce young full-back Jack MacKenzie has signed a new deal until the summer of 2025.

MacKenzie, 21, joined the Dons youth academy aged nine. Despite a spell out injured in recent weeks, he has been one this season’s breakout stars, making 14 first team appearances this term and scoring the winner away at Livingston.

Reds gaffer Stephen Glass said: “We have been really pleased with Jack’s performances since he made his debut late last season, and he has gone on to feature regularly in the first team.

“He has earned this extension and I look forward to seeing his continued progress here at the club”

Earlier today, it was announced 18-year-old goalkeeper Tom Ritchie – who is currently on loan at Highland League Huntly – has agreed a deal which will see him remain contracted to the Dons until 2024.

Glass was pleased to see another young talent commit their future to the club.

He said: “Both Gordon Marshall and I have been very impressed with the progress Tom has made so far this season.

“He has applied himself in the correct manner and has performed well when he has trained with the first team.

“His loan spell with Huntly has offered him exposure to senior football, and more importantly, some vital game time in a competitive league.”

