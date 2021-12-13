Aberdeen hand fans boost at AGM by announcing Jack MacKenzie has penned new deal to 2025

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen have used their Annual General Meeting (AGM) to announce young full-back Jack MacKenzie has signed a new deal until the summer of 2025.

MacKenzie, 21, joined the Dons youth academy aged nine. Despite a spell out injured in recent weeks, he has been one this season’s breakout stars, making 14 first team appearances this term and scoring the winner away at Livingston.

Reds gaffer Stephen Glass said: “We have been really pleased with Jack’s performances since he made his debut late last season, and he has gone on to feature regularly in the first team.

“He has earned this extension and I look forward to seeing his continued progress here at the club”

Earlier today, it was announced 18-year-old goalkeeper Tom Ritchie – who is currently on loan at Highland League Huntly – has agreed a deal which will see him remain contracted to the Dons until 2024.

Glass was pleased to see another young talent commit their future to the club.

He said: “Both Gordon Marshall and I have been very impressed with the progress Tom has made so far this season.

“He has applied himself in the correct manner and has performed well when he has trained with the first team.

“His loan spell with Huntly has offered him exposure to senior football, and more importantly, some vital game time in a competitive league.”