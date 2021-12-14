Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen players cancel their Christmas party due to Omicron variant worry

By Sean Wallace
December 14, 2021, 6:00 am
Aberdeen's players celebrate after Teddy Jenks' goal
Aberdeen players have cancelled their Christmas party amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

Chairman Dave Cormack confirmed the squad pulled the plug on their festive party as the club continue to be ‘as cautious as we can be’.

Cormack also revealed manager Stephen Glass and some of his staff drove to Perth for the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

Aberdeen have used two buses to travel to away games during the pandemic to minimise risk.

However, they added a third bus for the trip to St Johnstone.

That was after clubs were informed in a document circulated by the SPFL and SFA Joint Response Group (JRG) on Friday that if anyone tested positive on a team bus all passengers would have to self-isolate for 10 days.

Aberdeen’s Teddy Jenks makes it 1-0 against St Johnstone.

There was confusion after National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch said on Saturday that buses would not have to self isolate if one passenger tests positive.

The JRG sought clarification and confirmed the Scottish government has revised that advice.

Now only close contacts will not be able to be cleared by a negative test.

Cormack said: “We’ve really tried to be as cautious as we can be.

“The players had their Christmas party cancelled.

“We took three buses to Perth and Stephen Glass and a number of the staff drove down as well.”

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass during the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone.

Confusion over rules now clarified

Cormack said the confusion at the weekend over the coronavirus rules regarding team buses was not ideal.

However, he welcomed the Joint Response Group since bringing clarity.

He said: “All I heard today was that they’d got it wrong and that didn’t need to be the case.

“At least that’s been clarified. It’s not ideal.

“But in the grander scheme of things, it’s been sorted out.”

 

