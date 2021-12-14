Aberdeen players cancel their Christmas party due to Omicron variant worry

An error occurred. Please try again.

Aberdeen players have cancelled their Christmas party amid concerns about the Omicron variant.

Chairman Dave Cormack confirmed the squad pulled the plug on their festive party as the club continue to be ‘as cautious as we can be’.

Cormack also revealed manager Stephen Glass and some of his staff drove to Perth for the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone at the weekend.

Aberdeen have used two buses to travel to away games during the pandemic to minimise risk.

However, they added a third bus for the trip to St Johnstone.

That was after clubs were informed in a document circulated by the SPFL and SFA Joint Response Group (JRG) on Friday that if anyone tested positive on a team bus all passengers would have to self-isolate for 10 days.

There was confusion after National Clinical Director Professor Jason Leitch said on Saturday that buses would not have to self isolate if one passenger tests positive.

The JRG sought clarification and confirmed the Scottish government has revised that advice.

Now only close contacts will not be able to be cleared by a negative test.

Cormack said: “We’ve really tried to be as cautious as we can be.

“The players had their Christmas party cancelled.

“We took three buses to Perth and Stephen Glass and a number of the staff drove down as well.”

Confusion over rules now clarified

Cormack said the confusion at the weekend over the coronavirus rules regarding team buses was not ideal.

However, he welcomed the Joint Response Group since bringing clarity.

He said: “All I heard today was that they’d got it wrong and that didn’t need to be the case.

“At least that’s been clarified. It’s not ideal.

“But in the grander scheme of things, it’s been sorted out.”